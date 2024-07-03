Tinubu appoints board of consumer credit corporation

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Uzoma Nwagba as Managing Director of the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP).

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said his principal also appointed Otunba Aderemi Abdul as the corporation’s Board Chairman, while Mrs. Aisha Abdullahi will serve as Executive Director, Credit, Risk and Portfolio.

Other appointees are:

· Ms. Olanike Kolawole – Executive Director, Operations.

· Dr. Armstrong Ume Takang – (MOFI nominee)

· Dr. Peter Iwegbu – (NIMC nominee)

· Mohammed Nasiru Abbas – (FMITI nominee);

· Mr. Marvin Nadah (FCCPC nominee)

· FMF representatives.

“The President expects the new members of the board of this pivotal institutional vehicle to bring their vast experience, competence, and dedication to bear in their functions to achieve CREDICORP’s mandate of accelerating access to consumer credit for millions of Nigerians,” the statement added.

By: Babajide Okeowo

