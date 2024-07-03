Business
Tinubu appoints board of consumer credit corporation
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Uzoma Nwagba as Managing Director of the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP).
The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said his principal also appointed Otunba Aderemi Abdul as the corporation’s Board Chairman, while Mrs. Aisha Abdullahi will serve as Executive Director, Credit, Risk and Portfolio.
Other appointees are:
· Ms. Olanike Kolawole – Executive Director, Operations.
· Dr. Armstrong Ume Takang – (MOFI nominee)
· Dr. Peter Iwegbu – (NIMC nominee)
· Mohammed Nasiru Abbas – (FMITI nominee);
· Mr. Marvin Nadah (FCCPC nominee)
· FMF representatives.
“The President expects the new members of the board of this pivotal institutional vehicle to bring their vast experience, competence, and dedication to bear in their functions to achieve CREDICORP’s mandate of accelerating access to consumer credit for millions of Nigerians,” the statement added.
By: Babajide Okeowo
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Climate Change: How windstorms ravage schools, worship centre in Benue, leaving children’s education in peril
In the aftermath of a destructive windstorm that swept through communities in Logo, Benue State, Nigeria in May 2024, the...
Despite multi-million naira budget, Sokoto school project remains abandoned for years
It was 1 p.m. The sun cast long shadows across the schoolyard of Government Day Senior Secondary School, Kofar Rini,...
INVESTIGATION: Despite multiple borehole projects, Kwara community suffers water scarcity
On a cold Friday morning in May, every household had rubber drums, metal containers, and clay pots filled with water...
SPECIAL REPORT: How abandoned bridge compounds sufferings of Borno residents
After the Boko Haram insurgents destroyed the bridge linking Limankara village in Borno State to Mubi in Adamawa in 2014,...
INVESTIGATION: Benue communities, residents in pains as govt neglects PHCs
In many Benue State communities, women especially suffer from the absence and non availability of staff and medicine in the...