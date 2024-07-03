Business
Nigeria to begin collection of 7.5% VAT on crypto transactions July 8
The Federal Government will begin the collection of Value-Added Tax of 7.5 percent on every cryptocurrency transaction from July 8.
One of the cryptocurrency platforms in the country, KuCoin, disclosed this in an email to its users and obtained by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday.
It wrote: “Dear KuCoin User, We are writing to inform you of an important regulatory update that impacts our users from the Republic of Nigeria. Starting from July 8th, 2024, we will begin collecting a Value-Added Tax (“VAT”) at a rate of 7.5% on transaction fees in each trade for users whose KYC information is registered in Nigeria.
READ ALSO: EFCC says terrorists target unsuspecting crypto traders to fund activities
“Example Calculation:
Transaction: Buy 1,000 USDT worth of BTC
Fee: 1 USDT (0.1% fee rate)
Tax: 0.075 USDT (7.5% of the fee)
Net Amount for Transaction: 998.925 USDT
“Please note that the VAT will be applied to the transaction fees in each trade, not the transaction amount, and covers all transaction types on KuCoin platform.
“If you have any questions or need further assistance, please join our Telegram Group, or contact our Online Support Team. We are here to provide you with more assistance and guidance. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.”
By: Babajide Okeowo
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Climate Change: How windstorms ravage schools, worship centre in Benue, leaving children’s education in peril
In the aftermath of a destructive windstorm that swept through communities in Logo, Benue State, Nigeria in May 2024, the...
Despite multi-million naira budget, Sokoto school project remains abandoned for years
It was 1 p.m. The sun cast long shadows across the schoolyard of Government Day Senior Secondary School, Kofar Rini,...
INVESTIGATION: Despite multiple borehole projects, Kwara community suffers water scarcity
On a cold Friday morning in May, every household had rubber drums, metal containers, and clay pots filled with water...
SPECIAL REPORT: How abandoned bridge compounds sufferings of Borno residents
After the Boko Haram insurgents destroyed the bridge linking Limankara village in Borno State to Mubi in Adamawa in 2014,...
INVESTIGATION: Benue communities, residents in pains as govt neglects PHCs
In many Benue State communities, women especially suffer from the absence and non availability of staff and medicine in the...