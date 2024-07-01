Aliko Dangote University faces shutdown after power disconnection despite partial payment

The Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, is confronting a potential shutdown after the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) disconnected its power supply despite the university paying N20 million of its N60 million monthly electricity bill.

The abrupt disconnection has plunged the university into darkness, posing significant challenges to its operations, particularly in supplying water to the campus, according to Prof. Abdulkadir Dambazau, the Dean of Students’ Affairs.

Speaking to reporters in Wudil on Monday, Prof. Dambazau revealed that the university administration is now contemplating three options amidst the crisis: shutting down the university, advising students not to return after their semester vacation, or requiring them to endure living without electricity.

“The management has been diligent in meeting its financial obligations, but KEDCO’s decision to escalate our monthly bill from N16-17 million to N50-60 million, along with an accumulated debt of N248 million, has placed us in a dire situation,” Prof. Dambazau stated.

He further appealed for assistance from the government, philanthropists, and concerned citizens to prevent a complete shutdown of the university, emphasizing that the institution cannot operate effectively without uninterrupted power supply.

“The university community is hopeful that with support from stakeholders, we can overcome this challenge and continue providing quality education,” Prof. Dambazau concluded.

Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil belongs to the Kano State government.

