Abia Speaker denies expelling journalist from press briefing, calls reports false

The Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, has vehemently denied allegations that he expelled a journalist from Enyimba FM during a press briefing held at the state Assembly’s conference hall in Umuahia.

In response to claims made by Enyimba FM, Speaker Emeruwa described the reports as “false, unfounded, and intended to sow discord between the office of the speaker and journalists in the state.” He urged the public to dismiss the allegations outright.

In a statement titled “Re: Expulsion of Enyimba FM journalist from press briefing in the Abia State House of Assembly on Monday, Speaker Emeruwa emphasized his commitment to upholding the constitutional role of journalists in a democracy. He stated unequivocally that he would never discriminate against or order the expulsion of any journalist, regardless of their views on his leadership.

“I am a friend of the media and maintain personal relationships with many journalists in the state, several of whom have direct access to me,” Speaker Emeruwa affirmed.

He clarified that during the press briefing concerning the establishment of the Abia State House of Assembly service commission by Governor Alex Otti and other significant matters, journalists from various media organizations were in attendance. He stressed that all journalists were present and seated before his arrival alongside the Deputy Speaker, other Assembly officials, and members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN).

“At no point did I expel any journalist from the press briefing or instruct them not to ask questions on any topic,” Speaker Emeruwa reiterated.

Read also: Rivers sets date for local govt elections amidst leadership dispute

He emphasized his respect for press freedom and his commitment to fostering a conducive environment for media practitioners to perform their duties.

“I urge the public to disregard such reports as fake and baseless propaganda aimed at causing discord between the office of the speaker and journalists in the state,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now