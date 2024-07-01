Wike challenges FCT Senator Kingibe, predicts loss of support in 2027

Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), engaged in a verbal exchange with Senator Ireti Heebah Kingibe, warning her that she would lose popular support in the upcoming elections in 2027.

Speaking at the Flag-off of the Mabushi Bus Terminal in Abuja on Monday, Wike expressed disappointment over Senator Kingibe’s criticisms of the FCT Administration instead of collaborating with them.

“I overheard somebody on Arise TV this morning. Unfortunately, I hear the person is a member of the National Assembly and it is unfortunate I say so. With all due respect, what you don’t know, you don’t know, what you know you know, and the good thing for you is to tell people you don’t when you don’t know, then people will educate you,” Wike remarked.

He continued, addressing the criticisms directly, “The Honourable Minister of state and my humble self-have not been in office for more than 11 months and the person is angry that they are praising us. If you don’t want or you are angry about that, go and hang yourself on a transformer. If we have done well, we have done well. If we haven’t done well, we haven’t done well. I am proud to say that in the short time that Mr. President has appointed us, we have done well.”

Wike challenged Senator Kingibe’s legislative record, questioning her contributions to improving the education and health sectors in the FCT. He also issued a political challenge, stating, “I challenge that legislator. If you are very popular, 2027 come and run under Abuja, we will fail you.”

Asserting his position as the FCT Minister, Wike emphasized, “Luckily for me, I am the FCT Minister now. So that is my territory and I’m not afraid.”

Wike also dismissed the need for seeking political alliances, stating, “We are not begging for anybody to become our friend; we have so many friends that we cannot even carry along.”

Senator Kingibe had earlier criticized the Wike-led administration on a television program, distancing herself from any personal rapport with the minister.

