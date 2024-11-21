Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, November 21, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. DisCos face N500bn recapitalization requirement, as Reps push for power sector overhaul

Nigeria’s House of Representatives has taken a bold step to address the nation’s electricity woes by mandating distribution companies (DisCos) to undergo a N500 billion recapitalization.Read more

2. October 2024 Revenue: FG, states, LGAs share N1.411trn —FAAC

Nigeria’s Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has distributed a whopping N1.411 trillion to the Federal Government, States, and Local Government Councils, representing the October 2024 revenue.Read more

3. Obasanjo calls for completion of abandoned National Library in Abuja

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Wednesday, called for the completion of the National Library in Abuja, which has been abandoned for over 18 years.Read more

4. Doctors give four reasons why they embarked on nationwide strike

The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) on Wednesday said they went on nationwide strike due to Federal Government’s refusal to honour their demands.Read more

5. Wike was not banned from Villa over drunkenness —Aide

Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has debunked allegations that the former Rivers State governor has been banned the Presidential Villa as he was allegedly drunk when he received the visiting Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Saturday, November 15th.Read more

6. Oshiomhole opposes son’s appointment as Commissioner – Edo Deputy Gov alleges

Edo State Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa, on Wednesday, dropped a bombshell on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, revealing that Senator Adams Oshiomhole opposed his son Cyril’s appointment as Edo State Commissioner for Health.Read more

7. NNPC unveils Utapate crude grade at international oil market

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has unveiled its latest crude oil grade, the Utapate crude oil blend, at the international market.Read more

8. FCCPC issues alert on substandard sugar in Nigerian markets

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has raised alarm over the presence of substandard and unregistered sugar products in Nigerian markets, particularly in the South-West and North-East.Read more

9. EFCC arrests 35 suspected internet fraudsters in Abia

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 35 suspected internet fraudsters in Abia State.Read more

10. Nnadozie in running for CAF women’s player, goalie awards. See full shortlists

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the 10-woman shortlist for the women’s player of the year award.Read more

