Nnadozie in running for CAF women’s player, goalie awards. See full shortlists

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the 10-woman shortlist for the women’s player of the year award.

Super Falcons duo Chiamaka Nnadozie and Rasheedat Ajibade were included on the list which was unveiled on CAF’s X handle on Wednesday evening.

Other players who made the list are Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji of Zambia, Jermaine Seoposenwe and Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa.

Sanaa Mssoudy of Morocco was also shortlisted, alongside Malawi’s Temwa Chawinga and Sandrine Niyonkuru of Burundi.

Nnadozie is also in the running for the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year category alongside nine other nominees.

For the Women’s Young Player of the Year nominees, Chiamaka Okwuchukwu and Flourish Sabastine have been shortlisted.

In the Interclub Player of the Year for women, Edo Queens players Emem Essien and Monle Oyono will battle with other players.

Also, Edo Queens are in the race for the Club of the Year category and will hope to beat the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns, AS Far, TP Mazembe and FC Masar for the award.

Meanwhile, three Nigerians coaches; Chris Danjuma , Bankole Olowookere and Moses Aduku are in the running for the 2024 CAF Men’s Coach of the Year.

Danjuma guided the Falconets to the Round of 16 at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Olowookere was in charge of the Flamingos at the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, while Aduku won the Nigeria Women’s Football League title with Edo Queens.

He also guided the Nigerians champions to first position at the WAFU B Women’s Championship in Abidjan.

The winners of the award will be determined through votes from a diverse panel, including the CAF Technical Committee, media professionals, and the Head Coaches & Captains of Member Associations, as well as clubs participating in the group stages of CAF Interclub competitions.

Ripples Nigeria already reported that Super Eagles duo of Williams Troost-Ekong and Ademola Lookman are in the shortlist for the men’s player of the year award. See full story here. But Ekong missed out in the final five-man shortlist.

The award ceremony will be held on 16 December 2024 in Marrakech, Morocco.

