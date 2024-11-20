Doctors give four reasons why they embarked on nationwide strike

The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) on Wednesday said they went on nationwide strike due to Federal Government’s refusal to honour their demands.

The group highlighted four issues which they presented that need to be addressed before they could call off their strike.

The Chairman of MDCAN, Federal Teaching Hospital Owerri, Dr Samuel Emdin, disclosed this to journalists while reading the statement signed by ,MDCAN, National President and Secretary, Mohammad Aminu Mohammad and Prof. Daiyabu Alhaji lbrahim respectfully.

He specified that trouble started when the National Executive Council (NEC) of MDCAN, after their extra-ordinary meeting observed that federal government was yet to address what they described as reckless and utter disregard to due process by the Governing Council Chairman of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, regarding the position of the VC of the institution.

Hence, it was their resolve that; “The Federal Government Should Immediately relieve the Chairman of the Governing Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University of his appointment as council chairman, for his insubordination and to enforce the Ministry of Education’s directive nullifying any appointments subsequent to their directives.

READ ALSO: Fear grips Oyo community after doctor, three nurses die at same hospital within days

“Federal Government to develop an all-Inclusive prototype of advertisement for Office of Vice Chancellor.The advertisement for the Office of Vice Chancellor as recently issued by Ahmadu Bello University Zaria may serve as prototype.”

Other demands by the body centered on the “harmonization of the retirement age of Medical Consultants to 70 years.

“The harmonization of payment of emoluments of Medical Lecturers with the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), in order to ensure universal applicability of CONMESS to all Medical and Dental officers.

“Payment of 2023 and 2024, Clinical Duty Allowance arrears, and 2023 25% /35% CONMESS arrears” he added that; “The MDCAN NEC will reconvene on Sunday 24th November 2024 at 8.00 pm to reassess the situation and progress made to chart the next course of action.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now