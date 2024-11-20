Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Ex-BPP director testifies in Sirika’s trial for alleged N2.7bn fraud

An Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) witness, Musa Odiniya, on Tuesday testified in the trial of a former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, for alleged N2.7 billion fraud at the Federal High Court, Abuja.Read more

2. Tinubu seeks NASS approval for N1.767tn external borrowing plan

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, formally requested the National Assembly’s approval for a fresh N1.767 trillion external borrowing plan to finance the country’s budget deficit of N9.7 trillion for 2024.Read more

3. PDP rejects Ondo governorship election results, heads to court

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the outcome of the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State, citing widespread irregularities and compromise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).Read more

4. Ogun PDP guber candidate, Adebutu released from DSS custody after questioning

Ladi Adebutu, the 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, has been released from Department of State Services (DSS) custody after being questioned over his alleged involvement in a disturbance during the local government elections held last Saturday.Read more

5. Suspected Boko Haram fighters attack NSCDC team, seven missing in Kaduna

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Monday ambushed a monitoring team of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kaduna State.Read more

6. EFCC chairman confirms dismissal of two staff for alleged corruption

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed two officials for alleged corruption.Read more

7. Amnesty Int’l calls on Sokoto govt to drop all charges against critic, Sidi

Global human rights organization,

Amnesty International, has called on the Sokoto State government to unconditionally drop all charges levelled against a critic of Governor Ahmad Aliyu, Hamdiyya Sidi, who is being prosecuted for allegedly embarrassing him on social media.Read more

8. Police arraign 10 traders for allegedly tampering with electricity meters in Oyo

Police on Tuesday arraigned 10 traders at the Iyaganku Magistrate’s Court for allegedly tampering with post-paid analogue meters belonging to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).Read more

9. Feds storm Puff Daddy’s prison cell, cart away ‘bunch of privileged materials’

Federal agents reportedly stormed the prison cell of embattled American music mogul Sean Puffy Combs aka Puff Daddy and carted away a ‘bunch of privileged materials’.Read more

10. Eguavoen, Ikpeba ‘disappointed’ at Eagles’ performance in Rwanda loss

Former Super Eagles players Austin Eguavoen and Victor Ikpeba have expressed their displeasure over the performance of the national team against Rwanda on Monday night.Read more

