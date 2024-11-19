Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Obasanjo’s govt marred by monumental corruption, can’t condemn Tinubu – Presidency

The presidency has responded to former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s handling of the country’s affairs.Read more

2. FRSC launches nationwide crackdown on fake diplomatic, unauthorized number plates

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has initiated a nationwide operation to eliminate the use of fake diplomatic and unauthorized number plates on vehicles across Nigeria.Read more

3. Falana urges FG to reinstate Baruwa as NURTW president, cites court judgments

Renowned Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has called on the Federal Government to reinstate Tajudeen Baruwa as the President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in line with court rulings affirming his leadership.Read more

4. Tax reform in focus as Abbas canvasses thorough examination of critical bills

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, on Monday, called for a collective and critical examination of the proposed tax reform bills to address Nigeria’s longstanding revenue challenges.Read more

5. DSS detains former Ogun PDP governorship candidate, Adebutu

Oladipupo Adebutu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 Ogun State governorship election, has been detained by the Department of State Services (DSS).Read more

6. Adeleke accuses Ganduje of destabilizing South-West politics, urges Tinubu to intervene

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has accused the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, of plotting to destabilize the Southwest region, urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene.Read more

7. UK tells FG to address harmful practices by government agencies to boost investment

The United Kingdom has urged the Nigerian government to address harmful practices linked to state-owned enterprises that hinder trade and investment.Read more

8. NERC orders DisCos to replace customers’ obsolete meters

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has ordered Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to replace customers’ faulty and obsolete metres at no cost.Read more

9. Trump vows military-led mass deportation in border crackdown

President-elect Donald Trump has confirmed plans to declare a national emergency on border security and deploy the U.S. military to execute a large-scale deportation of undocumented migrants.Read more

10. Super Falcons to discover Women’s AFCON foes Friday

Nigeria women’s football team, the Super Falcons will on Friday, discover their group stage opponents of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON).Read more

