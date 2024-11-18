Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, November 18, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Shettima projects Nigeria’s economy to grow in leaps, bounds next year

Vice President, Kashim Shettima has projected that Nigeria’s economy will grow in “leaps and bounds” by next year.Read more

2. #OndoDecides2024… INEC declares APC’s Aiyedatiwa winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.Read more

3. Court stops NBC from imposing fines, threatening to impose sanctions on broadcast stations

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to “stop using the NBC Act and the Nigeria Broadcasting Code to impose fines, threaten to impose sanctions, harass and intimidate the broadcast stations and other independent media houses in the country.”Read more

4. $32m missing in Nigeria’s water project, World Bank reveals

The World Bank has disclosed that the sum of $32 million is missing and unaccounted for in a water project approved for Nigeria.Read more

5. SocialMediaTrends: Joy trails Chidimma Adetshina’s first runner-up finish at Miss Universe

Nigerians have been celebrating Chidimma Adetshina following her record-breaking achievement at the Miss Universe pageantry 2024.Read more

6. PDP rejects Ondo election result, alleges fraud; APC hits back

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the outcome of the Ondo State governorship election, which saw Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) re-elected by a wide margin.Read more

7. Tinubu confers Nigeria’s second highest national honour on Indian PM Modi

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday, conferred Nigeria’s second-highest national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a state visit to the country.Read more

8. NDLEA busts major drug cartel, intercepts multi-millon naira cocaine bound for UK, Italy

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has busted a major drug syndicate which specializes in exporting large consignments of cocaine, methamphetamine, and opioids through Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to the United Kingdom, Italy, Turkey, and Qatar.Read more

9. T-Mobile confirms broad cyberattacks on its telecoms network linked to Chinese hackers

T-Mobile has acknowledged that its network was one of the compromised systems in a malicious Chinese cyber-espionage campaign that infiltrated several foreign and U.S. telecom firms.Read more

10. India calls for urgent UN Security Council reforms

India has renewed its call for significant reforms in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), with Dammu Ravi, Secretary of Economic Relations at India’s Ministry of External Affairs, emphasizing the need to modernize the global governance structure.Read more

