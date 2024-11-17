Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, November 17, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Nigeria a ‘failing state’ beset by corruption, bad leadership – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described Nigeria as a “failing state” marked by pervasive corruption and leadership failure.Read more

2. NURTW: Appeal Court voids MC Oluomo’s election, reinstates Baruwa

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, has affirmed Tajudeen Baruwa as the president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).Read more

3. Ondo 2024: PDP deputy gov candidate, Akingbaso, alleges influx of thugs in Idanre

The Deputy Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Ondo State, Festus Akingbaso, has raised the alarm over the alleged invasion of thugs in Idanre local government area of the state.Read more

4. PSC decries vote-buying in Ondo governorship election

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has decried vote-buying in Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.Read more

5. #OndoDecides2024: PDP candidate, Agboola Ajayi, casts vote, criticizes INEC over delays, voter intimidation

Agboola Ajayi, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Ondo State governorship election, cast his vote on Saturday at Polling Unit 004, Apoi Ward 2, Kiribo, located in Ese-Odo Local Government Area.Read more

6. #OndoDecides2024 updates: INEC uploads 72% of results on IReV portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has uploaded more than 72 percent of polling unit results in the Ondo State governorship election to the Result Viewing (IReV) portal as of 4:50 p.m.Read more

7. Local manufacturers get green light as Nigerian govt moves to reduce dependence on imported spare parts

In a bold move to reduce the country’s dependence on imported vehicle spare parts, the Federal Government has established the necessary frameworks for local manufacturing of essential components.Read more

8. FBN Holdings shareholders approve name change to First Holdco Plc

First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Holdings Plc has announced that its shareholders have given the green light for a name change to First Holdco Plc.Read more

9. Victim, others lash at Helen Ukpabio over alleged child witchcraft persecution

Founder of the Liberty Gospel Church in Calabar, Cross River State, Mrs. Helen Ukpabio has come under fire over her activities of fighting against alleged child witches.Read more

10. EU slams Meta with $840m fine for allowing abusive ads on Facebook

The European Union (EU) has slammed Meta with fine for the sum of $840 million for violating its antitrust laws by automatically allowing abusive ads on its social media platform Facebook.Read more

