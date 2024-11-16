Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, November 16, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Supreme Court upholds legitimacy of EFCC, throws out states’ legal challenge

The Supreme Court has dismissed a high-profile lawsuit initiated by several state Attorneys General seeking to nullify the establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).Read more

2. NJC suspends 2 judges, recommends retirement for others over age falsification

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has suspended two judges, Justice G.C. Aguma of the Rivers State High Court and Justice A.O. Nwabunike of the Anambra State High Court, for misconduct.Read more

3. We’ll no longer dignify Atiku with response, we’re done with him —Presidency

The Nigerian Presidency says it will no longer dignify former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2023 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, with a response over what it described as his constant attacks on President Bola Tinubu and his administration.Read more

4. INEC reinstates Olorunfemi as LP governorship candidate hours to Ondo election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reinstated Ayodele Olorunfemi as the Labour Party’s (LP) governorship candidate in Ondo State.Read more

5. Tinubu confers posthumous CFR honour on Lagbaja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday conferred a posthumous National Honour of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) on the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.Read more

6. NiDCOM rescues 13 Nigerian girls trafficked to Ghana for prostitution

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has rescued 13 Nigerian girls who were trafficked to Ghana for prostitution.Read more

7. Empty banks’ ATMs, PoS prevalence, 2 other unusual financial sector practices found only in Nigeria

On a month-on-month basis, currency outside banks grew by 3.8 per cent in September 2024 from August’s figure of N3.87 trillion, translating to an increase of N147.9 billion.Read more

8. Amid rising food prices, Nigeria’s Inflation skyrockets to 33.88% for October

Amid the rising cost of food prices, Nigeria’s inflation rate surged to 33.88% in October 2024, according to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), reflecting a growing strain on the country’s economy.Read more

9. Man jailed 14 years for defiling neighbour’s daughters

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, has sentenced one Ismail Mustapha to 14 years imprisonment for defiling his neighbour’s daughters.Read more

10. Eguavoen reacts to Super Eagles’ AFCON qualification

Super Eagles head coach Austine Eguavoen has expressed happiness over the team’s qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).Read more

