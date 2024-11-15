We’ll no longer dignify Atiku with response, we’re done with him —Presidency

The Nigerian Presidency says it will no longer dignify former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2023 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, with a response over what it described as his constant attacks on President Bola Tinubu and his administration.

Special Adviser to the President on Public Communication and Orientation, Sunday Dare, who made the position of the Presidency known while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, said President Tinubu was not bothered with attacks from ‘failed’ politicians who were rejected at the polls by Nigerians and is only focused on delivering the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

Dare said recent comments by the former VP where he advised Tinubu to forget about the 2027 permutations and focus on governance, were words of a man who is living in pains of rejection and is doing everything possible to derail the President from carrying out the pact he has with the citizens.

READ ALSO: Drama in Court as PDP lawyers take opposing stands in Rivers Assembly crisis

“We have a country to run, we are done with Atiku and other failed politicians who were rejected by Nigerians at the poll.

Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was elected by Nigerians to run this country and that is the focus right now to bring succour to our people, to deliver on the reforms that are ongoing, that is what is important for now and that’s the focus.

“Henceforth, we will not be bothered with him and his likes. Let them continue ranting while President Tinubu is focused on delivering the dividends of democracy to Nigerians,” Dare said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now