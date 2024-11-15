NJC suspends 2 judges, recommends retirement for others over age falsification

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has suspended two judges, Justice G.C. Aguma of the Rivers State High Court and Justice A.O. Nwabunike of the Anambra State High Court, for misconduct.

Both judges were handed a one-year suspension without pay and placed on a two-year watchlist following the decision made at the NJC’s 107th meeting, presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, on November 13–14, 2024.

In a broader move to uphold judicial integrity, the NJC also sanctioned three other serving judicial officers for various misconducts.

Additionally, the Chief Judge of Imo State, Justice T.E. Chukwuemeka Chikeka, and the Grand Kadi of Yobe State, Kadi Babagana Mahdi, were recommended for compulsory retirement after it was discovered that they falsified their ages.

The Council reviewed a total of 30 petitions through its Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committee. While 22 petitions were dismissed for lack of merit and two were deemed sub judice, six cases were referred for further investigation. Among these, a committee was empanelled to investigate petitions against Justice O.A. Ojo, the Chief Judge of Osun State.

The NJC’s actions is a show of ensuring discipline and accountability within the judiciary, a critical pillar of Nigeria’s democratic framework.

