Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, November 22, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Sanwo-Olu presents N3tn 2025 budget to Lagos Assembly

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday presented a N3,005,935,198,401 budget being the proposed Appropriation Bill for 2025 to the state House of Assembly.Read more

2. Senate approves Tinubu’s $2.2bn loan request

In a move to support President Bola Tinubu’s fiscal strategy for the 2024 fiscal year, the Nigerian Senate has given the green light to his $2.2 billion loan request.Read more

3. Reps reject six-year single tenure proposal for president, govs

The House of Representatives on Thursday voted against a bill seeking to amend the 1999 Constitution to introduce a single six-year tenure for the President, State Governors, and Local Government Chairpersons.Read more

4. Nigeria’s 36 governors unite behind constitutional amendment, education reform

In a significant display of unity, Nigeria’s 36 governors have pledged to collaborate with the National Assembly to ensure the success of the ongoing constitutional amendment efforts.Read more

5. 2023 presidential election wasn’t rigged – Okupe

Dr. Doyin Okupe, a former Director-General of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign, has dismissed claims that the 2023 presidential election was rigged by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more

6. Supreme Court: EFCC empowered to investigate governors for corruption – Olukoyede

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, said on Thursday the Supreme Court’s judgment has put the commission in a stronger position to tackle all forms of corruption in the country.Read more

7. NNPCL challenges Dangote Refinery’s bid for sole import rights of petroleum in court

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has filed a preliminary objection against a lawsuit initiated by Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE, which seeks exclusive rights to import petroleum products into the country.Read more

8. Tinubu solicits IMF support on out-of-school children

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday called for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to support efforts to keep out-of-school children in classrooms.Read more

9. Britain imposes asset freeze, travel ban on ex-Angolan president’s daughter

The British government has imposed a travel ban and an asset freeze on Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos under its global anti-corruption sanctions regime.Read more

10. Hisbah board seizes 78 cartons of alcoholic drink in Jigawa

The Jigawa Hisbah Board has seized 78 cartons of assorted alcoholic drinks in Kazaure local government area of the state.Read more

