Nigeria’s 36 governors unite behind constitutional amendment, education reform

In a significant display of unity, Nigeria’s 36 governors have pledged to collaborate with the National Assembly to ensure the success of the ongoing constitutional amendment efforts.

This commitment was made during the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday night, following a briefing by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

Kalu, who also chairs the House of Reps’ Committee on Constitution Review, emphasized the importance of collaboration between state leaders and the committee. He proposed a “one-stop shop” framework to align state-level priorities with the constitutional review process, which received enthusiastic support from the governors.

“We informed them that we have received over 161 areas to amend in the constitution, and we are going to give them the breakdown in the coming engagements,” Kalu explained to journalists. The proposed amendments address critical issues such as state policing, local government reforms, and fiscal federalism.

In addition to constitutional amendment, the governors also expressed their willingness to work with the Federal Government on education sector reforms. Minister of Education, Tunde Alausa, highlighted challenges such as out-of-school children and learning poverty, particularly in the North-East and North-West regions.

Key proposals from the discussions included:

– Strengthening Federal-State Collaboration: Improving coordination to address education challenges

– Girl-Child Education: Enhancing access to education for girls

– Vocational Training: Integrating vocational skills into school curricula

– Leveraging Technology: Utilizing data and technology to enhance education management systems

The governors reaffirmed their commitment to working with the Federal Government and development partners to address these challenges, aligning efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4) – ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education for all.

This united front from Nigeria’s governors marks a significant step towards meaningful reform in the country. As Kalu noted, “The governors are major stakeholders in this country, and without the federating units, there is no Nigeria.”

