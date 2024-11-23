Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, November 23, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. State govts gain upper hand in lottery regulation as Supreme Court quashes National Lottery Act

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court of Nigeria on Friday nullified the National Lottery Act 2005, declaring that the National Assembly lacks the powers to legislate on issues relating to lottery and games of chance.Read more

2. PDP crisis festers, as Ologbodiyan insists Damagum must step down as national chairman

Kola Ologbondiyan, former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has reiterated that the party’s crisis of confidence can be resolved by reverting to the succession arrangement outlined in Section 47 (6) of the PDP Constitution (2017 Amendment).Read more

3. CUPP spokesman, Ugochinyere alleges Wike, G5 members want to destroy PDP

A member of the House of Representatives from Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Ugochinyere said on Friday the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and his men are determined to destroy the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).Read more

4. LP dismisses report of agreement with Tinubu on 2027 election

The Labour Party (LP) has dismissed a report on social media alleging that its leadership has agreed to work with President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.Read more

5. NERC to DisCos: Give Band A customers 20 hours power supply or downgrade them

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has directed electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in the country to ensure that Band A customers get the required 20 hours of daily power supply or downgrade them.Read more

6. Atiku condemns lawmakers for rejecting six-year tenure bill for president, governors

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president and 2023 presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Friday, criticized the House of Representatives for rejecting a bill that proposed a six-year tenure for Nigerian presidents and governors.Read more

7. Dangote refinery blasts NNPC for failing to deliver supply commitment

The fragile peace between Dangote Refinery and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL) following a claim by the refinery that it is yet to secure adequate supply from the state oil company.Read more

8. Multiverse, Daarcomm, FBNH drag bourse down as investors lose N98bn

The Nigerian equities market ended the week with a loss of N98 billion by investors on Friday.Read more

9. Woman detained for criticizing Sokoto govt over insecurity makes u-turn, apologizes to Gov Aliyu

A Sokoto State-based critic, Hamdiyya Sidi, who recently made the news after she was arrested and detained for sharing a video where she lamented the rising insecurity in the state has made a sudden turn around by making a public apology to the state government.Read more

10. Super Falcons to face Tunisia, Algeria, Botswana at Women’s AFCON

Nigeria women’s football team, the Super Falcons, have discovered their group stage opponents for the coming women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON).Read more

