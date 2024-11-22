Woman detained for criticizing Sokoto govt over insecurity makes u-turn, apologizes to Gov Aliyu

A Sokoto State-based critic, Hamdiyya Sidi, who recently made the news after she was arrested and detained for sharing a video where she lamented the rising insecurity in the state has made a sudden turn around by making a public apology to the state government.

Ripples Nigeria had reported how Sidi was arrested by the government over the video which was viewed as an embarrassment to Governor Ahmed Aliyu and his administration.

She was subsequently arraigned secretly without a lawyer and sent to prison but following public outcry, she was released on bail but on getting home, thugs alleged to be loyal to Aliyu attacked and assaulted her, leading to severe bodily harms on her.

But on Friday, Sidi reportedly tendered a public apology in a video shared online.

In the video, Sidi stated in Hausa:

“My name is Hamdiyya Sidi Sheriff from Sokoto state, Wurno Local Government Area.

“I am the individual who recently created a video highlighting the pressing issues of insecurity and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Sokoto State.

“I’m apologising as a woman and a Muslim from Sokoto because I used some words in the video when I made reference to the governor’s wife and his family.

“The words are too heavy considering my age. The words weren’t supposed to have come from me.

“And the other comment I made that the IDPs should move into government facilities and occupy them, I regret saying that too.

“Please for God’s sake, I’m sorry, nobody has the right to move into or occupy a government facility without due process and permission.

“For the government, governor and anyone that my comment has affected, I’m sorry, please forgive me.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DCmzwl2tAsY/?igsh=MXc5b3J0bDU5MmphZw==

However, global human rights group, Amnesty International, has condemned what it called the desperate smear campaigns against Sidi which may have forced her to make the apology.

In a post on its X account on Friday, the organization said Sidi had been intimidated and coaxed into making the public apology.

“Hamdiyya is still recovering from injuries after she was abducted and beaten to coma by sponsored thugs,” the body said.

‘Bizarrely charging Hamdiyya Sidi Sharif for “use of insulting or abusive language” and “inciting disturbance” is an attempt to weaponize spurious charges to silence critical voices of young people in #Sokoto state who speak about human rights.

“Hamdiyya Sidi Sharif is due in court on 4 December. Ahead of that she is facing increasing backlash. Criticism is not a crime. Attempts to silence and punish her, are solely aimed at creating a climate of fear for people who want to express critical opinions in #Sokoto state,” it added.

