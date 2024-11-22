Lagos announces traffic diversion for maiden city race on Saturday

The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion to accommodate the maiden edition of the 10-kilometer Capital City Race, scheduled for Saturday, November 23.

The race will be held between 5am and 11am, and the diversion is necessary to ensure a smooth and safe event.

According to the state Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, “To this end, the following route, starting from Shoprite Alausa Ikeja inwards Billings Way to Kudirat Abiola Way, Opebi Link Bridge, Opebi Glo Tower inward Allen Avenue, Allen Junction, will be partially closed to vehicular movement.”

Osiyemi added that other routes that will be closed include GTBank on Adeniyi Jones, AP Filling Station on Oba Akran Avenue, Samsung Authorised Service Centre to Police College Sports Secretariat/Gym.

“Consequently, all junctions and intersections from Shoprite Alausa Ikeja to the destination (Police College Sports Secretariat/Gym) will be blocked,” he said.

The commissioner assured that the barriers will be manned by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Police, Federal Road Safety Corps, and Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps to prevent other road users from accessing the main race corridor.

He advised motorists to be patient, as all affected junctions would be unblocked and accessed intermittently by other road users as the race progresses.

The traffic diversion is necessary to ensure a successful and safe event, and the Lagos State Government appeals to motorists to cooperate with the authorities to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

