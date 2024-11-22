Security expert alleges bandit leader, Turji, collects N6m ransom from residents of Sokoto community

Counter-insurgency and security expert, Zagazola Makama, has alleged that notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji is collected ransom money running into N6 million from residents of Sardauna community in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State to free some kidnapped victims.

According to Makama, Turji who has become a thorn in the flesh of security operatives and residents of Sokoto and Zamfara states despite being declared wanted by the Nigerian Army, is still looming large and making life a living hell for the people who now live in fear.

The security expert who made the allegations in a post he shared on his X account on Friday, said: “Armed bandit leader, Jiya Turji, has reportedly received a ransom payment of N6 million from residents of Sardauna village in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

“Intelligence sources disclosed that the payment was made by the villagers to secure the release of five of their community members who had been abducted by Turji’s gang during an earlier attack.

“According to locals, the ransom negotiations were intense, with the bandits initially demanding a higher sum before settling for N6 million. The victims, who have been in captivity for several weeks, were reportedly freed after the payment was made.”

