Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, November 24, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Nigerians to pay for new national ID card amid govt revenue constraints

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced that Nigerians will have to pay for the new multipurpose national identity card, citing limited government revenue as a major factor in the decision.Read more

2. Tinubu returns to Abuja after attending G20 Summit

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday night returned to Abuja from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he participated in the 19th G20 Leaders Summit.Read more

3. Gov Zulum advocates overhaul of Nigeria’s education system

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has called for a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s education system to align with the needs of the industry.Read more

4. NBS report reveals Nigeria’s energy crisis as 53.6% of households lack access to electricity

A recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigerian households experience electricity blackouts an average of 6.4 times weekly.Read more

5. PDP governors demand review of Tinubu’s economic policies, condemn Edo, Ondo elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors on Saturday urged President Bola Tinubu’s administration to review Nigeria’s macroeconomic and fiscal policies in the interest of the citizens.Read more

READ ALSO: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, November 23, 2024

6. Obasanjo under fire for criticizing other presidents as ex-presidency aide calls for leadership by example

Laolu Akande, a former spokesman for ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday, called out former President Olusegun Obasanjo, advising him to refrain from mocking other presidents.Read more

7. Investors rake in N77bn as equities market endures quiet week

Investors in the Nigerian equities market endured a quiet week that culminated in a weekly gain of N77.77 billion on the trading floor.Read more

8. Yemi Alade shades radio station for blacklisting her despite attempts to resolve differences

Nigerian Afropop singer and performer Yemi Alade has taken to social media to call out a radio station for blacklisting her despite efforts to resolve differences with the news outlet.Read more

9. Oba of Benin disowns planned Igue festival in Lagos

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has distanced himself from a planned dramatisation of the Igue Festival by the Association for Cultural and Economic Renaissance of Edo (ACERE) in Lagos.Read more

10. Tottenham condemn Man City to fifth straight defeat

Tottenham Hotspur condemned champions Manchester City to a fifth consecutive defeat in all competitions as they triumphed 4-0 on Saturday.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now