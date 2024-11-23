Obasanjo under fire for criticizing other presidents as ex-presidency aide calls for leadership by example

Laolu Akande, a former spokesman for ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday, called out former President Olusegun Obasanjo, advising him to refrain from mocking other presidents.

Akande’s remarks came in response to Obasanjo’s recent comments at the Chinua Achebe Leadership Forum at Yale University, where he described Nigeria’s situation as “bad” and highlighted the country’s failing state status.

According to Obasanjo, “Nigeria’s situation is bad. The more the immorality and corruption of a nation, the more the nation sinks into chaos, insecurity, conflict, discord, division, disunity, depression, youth restiveness, confusion, violence, and underdevelopment.”

He further emphasized that the failing state status of Nigeria is a result of pervasive corruption, mediocrity, immorality, and other forms of iniquity.

READ ALSO: Obasanjo calls for completion of abandoned National Library in Abuja

However, Akande countered Obasanjo’s comments via a post on X.

He stated that Nigeria’s problems stem from political leadership issues, which can be linked to a deeper leadership crisis.

He emphasized that former presidents like Obasanjo should do better than merely mocking other presidents.

“On #InsideSources yesterday; we took the view during the segment- MY TAKE that former presidents such as General Obasanjo should do better than merely making jest of other presidents.

“The Nigerian situation suffers from political leadership challenges, but even more serious is the deeper problem that itself produces the political leadership challenges.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now