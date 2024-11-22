Gov Alia appoints head of Benue agricultural company, two aides

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has approved the appointment of Mr. Donald Aorkwagh Akule as the Managing Director of the Benue State Agricultural Development Company (ADC).

He also appointed Dr. Aondoakaa Asambe as Principal Special Assistant on Livestock Development and Animal Transboundary Disease Control.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Tersoo Kula, disclosed these in a statement on Friday in Makurdi.

He said Governor Alia equally appointed Mr. Abraham Agogo as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Community Mobilisation.

The appointments take immediate effect.

