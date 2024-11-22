Ogga faction warns INEC against recognition of ADC merger talks with other parties

The Kingsley Ogga-led faction of African Democratic Congress (ADC) has moved to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising any merger talks with any political party in the country.

Ogga said in a statement on Friday in Abuja that recognition of Ralph Nwosu-led faction of ADC would amount to subjudice since the case on the leadership tussle in the party is before the Supreme Court.

The faction had in a fresh suit filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, asked the court to restrain INEC from recognising any merger talks with any political party until the Supreme Court determines who the authentic chairman of the party is.

Both factions in the ADC have been at loggerheads since 2022 over tenure elongation.

READ ALSO: ADC candidate Myson Nejo blames vote-buying for Ondo election loss

The conflict forced a faction led by Ogga, at that time the chairman of the Forum of ADC chairmen, to challenge the legality of Nwosu’s continued stay in office in court.

Ogga said the lower court had ruled in his favor while Nwosu appealed the matter, claiming that the appeal court ruled that the matter was an internal affair of the party.

He said Supreme Court has fixed January 15, 2025 for hearing of the matter.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now