PDP governors demand review of Tinubu’s economic policies, condemn Edo, Ondo elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors on Saturday urged President Bola Tinubu’s administration to review Nigeria’s macroeconomic and fiscal policies in the interest of the citizens.

In a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting in Jos, Plateau State, and read by the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Bala Mohammed, the state chief executives decried the hardship occasioned by the policies.

They argued that the readjustment of the policies would improve the well-being of Nigerians.

The governors promised to aggressively pursue policies and programmes that would reduce hardship and ensure progress and development in their states.

The described the Edo and Ondo States governorship election as a rape of democracy and challenged the judiciary to remain steadfast in election petition matters.

They also challenged the National Assembly to strengthen the country’s electoral laws.

On the crisis rocking the PDP, the governors urged the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to convene a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting by the first week of February 2025 to allow for consultations with critical stakeholders on the matter.

Other governors at the meeting were Lawal Dauda (Zamfara), Agbu Kefas (Taraba), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau)

Delta and Enugu States were represented by their deputy governors while the governors of Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, and Osun were absent at the meeting.

