Oba of Benin disowns planned Igue festival in Lagos

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has distanced himself from a planned dramatisation of the Igue Festival by the Association for Cultural and Economic Renaissance of Edo (ACERE) in Lagos.

The Chief Press Secretary to the monarch, Mr. Osaigbovo Iguobaro, made the clarification in a statement on Saturday in Benin City.

The Igue Festival is an important cultural and religious event in the Benin Kingdom, and its performance is reserved for the Oba of Benin.

Iguobaro said the event scheduled for Sunday at the Muson Centre in Lagos, was organised without the consent or consultation with the traditional ruler.

The statement read: “The Palace expressed serious reservations about the proposed drama, noting that it would distort the age-long custom and traditional performance of the Igue Festival.

“The Benin Traditional Council has approached the court to restrain ACERE from staging the event.

“The court has granted an order restraining the association from using the Oba’s image or promoting the event without his consent.

“This order was obtained on Friday against the event that is taking place on Sunday, November 24, 2024.”

He advised the public not to be misled by any group claiming to promote Benin culture without consulting the Palace.

