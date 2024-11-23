Police begins hunt for alleged killer of 65-year-old woman in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have begun the hunt for a woman, who allegedly killed a 65-year-old Morenike Oladega in the Ipokia area of the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abeokuta.

She said the tragic incident was reported by one Ibrahim Oladega at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday.

The woman was alleged to have pushed the deceased who hit her head against the wall during a fight and collapsed.

Odutola said the suspect quickly took to her heels after the incident, adding that efforts were on to arrest her.

She added that the body of the deceased had been deposited at the General Hospital, Ilaro, morgue for autopsy.

“On November 21, at about 6:20 p.m., one Ibrahim Oladega, a resident of Isunba Street, Ipokia, reported the incident at the police station.

“He told the police that earlier that day, at 4:20 p.m., the deceased argued with the suspect.

“This confrontation escalated into a fight during which the deceased was pushed, causing her to hit her head against a wall and collapsed.

“Upon receiving the report, detectives were dispatched to the scene where they found the victim lying on her back.

“A photograph was taken, and her body was transported to the General Hospital in Ipokia, where she was pronounced dead by a medical doctor,” the spokesperson added.

