Fire incident rocks LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, properties worth millions destroyed

A devastating fire incident occurred at the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, on Saturday, resulting in the destruction of properties worth millions of naira.

The incident, which happened around 5 am in a paediatric consultant’s office, affected various items, including electronic gadgets, engines, books, office equipment, and roofs.

According to a source, the fire incident was suspected to have started from an electric spark. The source revealed that about 16 patients had to be quickly rushed out of the ward to ensure their safety.

However, in a press statement issued in Ibadan, the state capital, on Saturday, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Ogunleye Omotayo, stated that no life was lost in the fire incident. The statement read, “The management of the institution wishes to state that the fire incident that occurred early this morning (Saturday), as carried by some news media, was put out without any remarkable damage to the hospital.”

Omotayo further stated that an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the incident. “Noting that no human damage was recorded in the incident, the management wishes to state that investigation is still ongoing with regard to the cause of the incident,” the statement added.

The management of the hospital expressed gratitude to the staff, the state Fire Service, and other well-wishers for their prompt response and concerns. “The management wishes to thank all staff, the state Fire Service, and all other well-wishers for their concerns and prompt response. The fire incident raised no cause for alarm. Everyone is advised to go about their normal daily activities without fear,” the statement concluded.

The fire incident has raised concerns about the safety and preparedness of the hospital in the event of emergencies. While the hospital management has assured that the incident did not cause any remarkable damage, the destruction of properties worth millions of naira is a significant loss. The ongoing investigation is expected to reveal the cause of the incident and provide recommendations to prevent such incidents in the future.

