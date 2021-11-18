LAUTECH commences inquest into victimisation of Hijab-wearing student by lecturer

The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) on Thursday pledged to ensure thorough investigations into the reports of victimisation of a Muslim student by a lecturer over the wearing of a Hijab.

Ripples Nigeria learned that the incident happened with the unnamed female student allegedly humiliated by the Dean of Faculty of Nursing for wearing a Hijab.

The incident, according to a video obtained, occurred on Wednesday when the board of the Open and Distance Learning Programme addressed the newly admitted nursing students.

It was gathered that the Dean of the Faculty, Professor Ajibade Lawal while addressing the students asked one of the students who was wearing a Hijab to leave the class.

Lawal had earlier said that scrub is the only approved uniform for student nurses, noting that any other form of dress must not be put atop or underneath the scrub.

This decision angered the students who vowed to disrupt academic activities in the institution today until the Dean apologised for his actions.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of LAUTECH, Mr. Akin Fadeyi noted that the case was being handled by the university management.

He said, “This is to inform stakeholders that the unfortunate issues of yesterday as it affects Professor Bayo Lawal Ajibade and a particular Muslim woman is being handled by Management of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

“Ag. Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mojeed Olaide Liasu already mandated the Provost of the College of Health Sciences, Professor Adeyemi, to supervise a high-powered investigation into the matter.

“Management is, therefore, imploring students particularly, to maintain peace as they go about their duties on the University premises to allow investigation go on.

“The Ag. Vice-Chancellor has assured that nobody will be shielded.”

