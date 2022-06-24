SocialMediaTrends: Supreme Court’s ruling on hijab, Ahmad Lawan’s travail and other stories

Nigerians on social media on Friday were taken aback on the shocking media release on former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General T.Y. Buratai (Retd).

The online publication claimed that millions in cash meant for arms and ammunition to fight Boko Haram were discovered in his Abuja home.

According to the report, N170 million cash, $220,965, G-Wagon were recovered from the residence of the Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic.

However, the spokesperson of the Independent Corrupt Practice Commission (ICPC), Azuka Ogugua, has since denied that the house belonged to Buratai.

His defense team led by the legal advisor, Osuagwu Ugochukwu ESQ, on Friday, has also debunked the allegations, branding it false and uncalled for.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Dear PDP social media agents, them say Buratai hide 1.82 billion (slated for arms purchase) in his house. Just in case una say u no see am. I have republished it. Please leave Anambra State history and attack APC on this inhumanity. Thank you! — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) June 24, 2022

The discovery of billions of naira meant to purchase arms in the home of former chief of army staff Tukur Buratai by ICPC is yet another proof that Buhari is heading the most corrupt government in the history of Nigeria. By the time Buhari is done, Abacha will be a learner. — Shehu Gazali Sadiq (@Shehusky) June 24, 2022

ICPC uncovering billions in cash in Ex-Chief of Army Staff, Buratai’s Abuja Home, is not the problem. The monies meant for arms & munitions to fight the Boko Haram is going to be re-looted. The Buhari Government is fantastically corrupt. The most corrupt in History. — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) June 24, 2022

Fake news clarification: ICPC said it raided Kabiru Sallau ,MD of K Salam Construction in our local Wuse 2 & not Lt Gen Tukur Buratai. The commission recovered N175m; $220,965 ,2022 editions of Benz & BMW, Rolexes wristwatch etc . Make Una reduce fake news small abeg — Woye (@woye1) June 24, 2022

According to ICPC, the property raided on Thursday in Wuse 2 Abuja reportedly belong to Mr Kabiru Sallau a military contractor NOT former COAS General TY Buratai as widely reported, the ICPC in a press statement today debunked the viral news(attached below)https://t.co/gC3tziK6vN pic.twitter.com/2TUZzXsDqG — UNCLE DEJI™️ (@DejiAdesogan) June 24, 2022

They have changed the story, they know if buratai is persecuted, many government officials at top levelling will surely go down wit him. We are watching, power don't last forever. — Idahosa nero Lyobor (@ILyobor) June 24, 2022

He’s so pained. He really wanted it to be Buratai when he read it was a military affiliated person they raided his house. Children of anger and perdition. — Alhaja Sara Omalicha 🌺💕 (@_EmpressSara) June 24, 2022

There is something fishy about looted military procurement funds. The pattern, the timing. Dasuki’s own was few months to election and now Buratai. — Daniel Omokhojie (@ikhanvbode) June 24, 2022

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: More on alleged organ trafficking by Ike Ekweremadu and what Nigerians are saying

Ahmed Lawan

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reaffirmed the emergence of Bashir Sheriff Machina as the candidate of Yobe Zone C Senatorial District for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ripples Nigeria understands that the electoral umpire has rejected Senate President Ahmed Lawan as the party’s candidate for the senatorial district.

Recall that APC had earlier submitted Lawan’s name to INEC as her party’s senatorial candidate for the Yobe Zone C after losing out on his dream to become Nigerian president to Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the APC’s primary.

This shocking development has gotten many Nigerians talking.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

INEC has certified Bashir Machina as winner of Yobe North APC senatorial primary. Ahmad Lawan has lost Nigerian presidency and lost Senate presidency. Double handicap 😆 — DR.PENKING™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 #PeterObi (@drpenking) June 24, 2022

Ahmad Lawan was serve dinner today INEC great news for democracy APC in the mud once again for supporting an illegal candidate. — Uyi_boyy 🇳🇬 (@Owenjesse8) June 24, 2022

Ahmad lawan thought Nigeria is still a zoo republic where you can mystify results even after the new electoral law in place . Secret senatorial primaries according to APC chairman in the mud 😂 — Mavis Ikpeme (@mavisikpeme) June 24, 2022

Dear @inecnigeria, thank you for recognizing Bashir Machina winner of Yobe North APC senatorial primary; and ignoring Senate President Ahmad Lawan. Lawan has been in the system since 1999, can't he rest? Greed. pic.twitter.com/XeLRAVOBzE — 𝑶𝒇𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒍_𝑨𝒎𝒆𝒌𝒐🤩🤩 (@AmekoEtim) June 24, 2022

Senate president Ahmad Lawan should stepdown and respect himself. Godswill Akpabio and Adamu Aliero should learn from Lawan case. APC national chairman Abdullahi is also embrassing himself. — Aly Bunxa (@BunzaAly) June 24, 2022

When Ahmad Lawan was buying both presidency and Senate forms, it was more like he was being safe. Baba played home to win either half under 0.5 e still cut😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HYw8cvrSB3 — Chibyke (@fynesttt) June 24, 2022

Any attempt to rob Machina’s mandate as APC Senatorial Candidate for Yobe North is an attempt to infringe the Nation’s democracy. The National leadership of the party has no justification whatsoever to recognize Dr. Ahmad Lawan as statutory candidate of the party. — Abdullahi Misilli (@Abdallahmisilli) June 24, 2022

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians drag Ned Nwoko, Babangida Aliyu over comments on Peter Obi’s 2023 ambition

Hijab

Nigerians have met the supreme court ruling on Hijab use in Nigerian schools with mixed reactions.

Recall that five out of the seven members of the court’s panel which sat on the case ruled in favour of hijab while the two remaining members dissented.

Ripples Nigeria also gathered that a human rights activist, Malcolm Omirhobo, expressed his opinion in a funny way by appearing in his lawyer robe with other traditional apparel as attachments.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Everytime we've taken a hijab matter to court, we've won. You should be quite about it already. How does it affect you? — Abu Hamzah (@TasleemOfx) June 24, 2022

Lawyer storms Court In traditional religious attire to protest the use of Hijab by Muslim Legal Practitioners. This Nigeria ehn… pic.twitter.com/EH7WUurS8s — TallJohn🌍 (@JohnFanimokun) June 24, 2022

This Hijab judgment is showing me the level of hostility some people have towards it. So long as my attire did not break the so called dress code, i should be allowed to.

What irks me is some Muslims sitting on the fence trying to placate those that do not rate you! — Mubarakah_Aliagan (@lyla_mubie) June 23, 2022

A lawyer wore the ceremonial regalia of a socio-cultural or religious group to protest the use of hijab by Muslim legal practitioners, thinking hijab is a ceremonial covering for Muslims. It’s sad to be in a profession that glorifies knowledge and be this fundamentally ignorant. pic.twitter.com/XCfjqHQ24q — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) June 23, 2022

The law that allows hijab should not find this funny.#Lugbe pic.twitter.com/2CjCpKdnEx — OYETUNBI🫂 (@SeyiTunbi) June 23, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now