SocialMediaTrends: Supreme Court’s ruling on hijab, Ahmad Lawan’s travail and other stories

43 mins ago

Nigerians on social media on Friday were taken aback on the shocking media release on former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General T.Y. Buratai (Retd).

The online publication claimed that millions in cash meant for arms and ammunition to fight Boko Haram were discovered in his Abuja home.

According to the report, N170 million cash, $220,965, G-Wagon were recovered from the residence of the Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic.

However, the spokesperson of the Independent Corrupt Practice Commission (ICPC), Azuka Ogugua, has since denied that the house belonged to Buratai.

His defense team led by the legal advisor, Osuagwu Ugochukwu ESQ, on Friday, has also debunked the allegations, branding it false and uncalled for.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Ahmed Lawan

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reaffirmed the emergence of Bashir Sheriff Machina as the candidate of Yobe Zone C Senatorial District for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ripples Nigeria understands that the electoral umpire has rejected Senate President Ahmed Lawan as the party’s candidate for the senatorial district.

Recall that APC had earlier submitted Lawan’s name to INEC as her party’s senatorial candidate for the Yobe Zone C after losing out on his dream to become Nigerian president to Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the APC’s primary.

This shocking development has gotten many Nigerians talking.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Hijab

Nigerians have met the supreme court ruling on Hijab use in Nigerian schools with mixed reactions.

Recall that five out of the seven members of the court’s panel which sat on the case ruled in favour of hijab while the two remaining members dissented.

Ripples Nigeria also gathered that a human rights activist, Malcolm Omirhobo, expressed his opinion in a funny way by appearing in his lawyer robe with other traditional apparel as attachments.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

