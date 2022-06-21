SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians drag Ned Nwoko, Babangida Aliyu over comments on Peter Obi’s 2023 ambition

A section of Nigerian Twitter expressed displeasure with a former Niger state Governor, Babangida Aliyu, following his comments about Labour Party presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi.

Aliyu made the comment during a live TV interview.

He said Obi was only popular among the youths on social media, and that he thinks Obi’s chances of winning the apex executive seat in 2023 were slim.

In his words, “Peter Obi is my good friend and a former member of my former Governors forum.

“A very excellent person. His candidature, in terms of the Presidency, – I think he will make some name now. But he may be able to make it only in 2027, 2031. But 2023? Too early.”

Obi’s supporters were quick to respond to the former governor, insisting that their support for the candidate would not diminish, and that they would hopeful till he emerged victorious in the coming election.

See how Nigerians reacted:

Someone should tell Babangida Aliyu that Peter Obi would be President of Nigeria by 2023. If he cannot stand it, he should go into a comma and wake up by 2027 If you Obidient retweet aggressively! Internetdown borno lagos abuja staged abraham adesanya pic.twitter.com/HvdUwUgUoH — Tweetlawyer (@Tweetlawyer3) June 21, 2022

We have Ned Nwoko, Babangida Aliyu, Godwin Obaseki all trending FOR their opinions on PETER OBI. Even their households are OBIdient according to Obaseki.

The tsunami is here and Nigeria will not be the same again. Abuja Lagos Amaechi Buhari#PeterObiForPresident2023 pic.twitter.com/hfw1YczOv6 — Igwe1 of Africa (@Igwe1A) June 21, 2022

Everyone seems to have a say on why Peter Obi cannot win the 2023 presidential election. Is he the only presidential candidate? Babangida Aliyu and others should sell their fears elsewhere cos we're Obidient and we aren't buying! — Michelle (@Michell88334329) June 21, 2022

Ned Nwoko, Babangida Aliyu, and the rest of the politicians and ruling class, they should vote for Atiku or Tinubu it’s their business. The rest of us, we the masses will vote Peter Obi! We are more than they are so please let’s ignore these people who are our problem. — Chisom Paula Ogamba (@Paula_Gambz) June 21, 2022

Maybe I should promise people free online marketing masterclass if the vote #PeterObu4President Just thinking! Babangida Aliyu can't stop us, we've seen a way out. Obaseki confirm am Say No More , we're voting P.O. & we're not going to give in to cheap black mail GOD b wit us — Adeyemi Badmus (@AdeyemiBadmus07) June 21, 2022

Peter Obi Does Not Have The Name Recognition To Win-Former Governor Babangida Aliyuhttps://t.co/TGCZA1wGOn — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 21, 2022

If Babangida Aliyu is not being mischievous, he should av advised d septuagenerians to go rest at home. Peter Obi is d only round peg dat can fit into d round hole created by d incompetence of Buhari and APC led govt. He should speak courageously as a patriotic Nigerian. pic.twitter.com/1I0bFT1fED — BUCOS (@DOXOLOGY2023) June 21, 2022

Ned Nwoko

In another trending event, popular Nigerian lawyer, politician and philanthropist, Prince Chinedu Munir Nwoko, has come under wild criticism from supporters of Peter Obi.

The business magnate irked Obi supporters when he said that the former Anambra governor would be well suited as Minister of Economy rather than becoming president.

Nwoko, husband to Nollywood actress, Regina Daniel, made the statement in an interview tracked by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday.

He explained that Obi would be hindered from claiming the presidency because his current party has no structure among other reasons.

He said: “Peter Obi is a good man and has impressed me. When he came to London he came alone. He’s a capitalist and a big-time player in the business world and conservative in the way he handles things.”

This statement did not go well with Obi’s supporters. But see how Nigerians reacted:

The likes of Ned Nwoko will not condemn bad governance but will be quick to tell you why a competent man shouldn't be the president of Nigeria. Ned Nwoko is a beneficiary of bad governance and Peter Obi's presidency will not benefit people like him. pic.twitter.com/E3lm6JFL0J — OBA OF PORT HARCOURT 🤴🏽🔱 (@obaofph01) June 21, 2022

Lmao! Ned Nwoko is talking too?😆

A man that got social popularity because he married one underage girl then?

Mr Ned Daniels, when we get to delivering lectures on how to marry more than one woman, we will call you. For now, leave the stage for relevant politicians. #OBIdients pic.twitter.com/2EcBa8sIHs — Olawale Premier Of The West💭 (@Western_Premier) June 21, 2022

Ned Nwoko thinks being a billionaire is enough reason to be stupid. Somebody should advise the elderly man that thinks with the instrument between his legs. — Jay👻 Nirvana💐 (@JudeJayyy) June 21, 2022

Ned Nwoko and his opinion about Peter Obi doesn’t count because he has nothing relevant to say. With all his Billion he hasn’t created a single impact in Nigeria. The only thing he is good at is to use his wealth to entice little and under aged girls to marry him. — King Edrah 👑 (@King_Edrah) June 21, 2022

The Obidients of Violence have been attacking Ned Nwoko for saying Peter Obi's party do not own structures that can win a presidential election in Nigeria…People who hate truth will always be failures sha — TallJohn🌍 (@JohnFanimokun) June 21, 2022

It is actually sweet seeing PDP agents like Reno, ODANZ, Sega and Ned Nwoko dragging obidients and underestimating Peter Obi while their chieftains and governors like Obaseki are having sleepless night because obidients. You people's eyes will clear very soon.#PeterObi4President — DOT (@DOT_G4) June 21, 2022

Ned Nwoko an aspiring minister for women's affair is also chooking mouth in Peter Obi's Presidential matter. Na wa o — J.Rawlings (@elonchorch) June 21, 2022

Ned nwoko is in no position to say Igbos aren't ready to rule the country. Channel your energy into debunking news of a 7th wife or simp atiku into giving your minister of women affairs. Either way, get Peter Obi off your mouth. — B.bosz (@_weyimi) June 21, 2022

When real politicians dey talk, Ned nwoko dey talk also. Peter Obi nah your mate?

Ned Nwoko is only good at taking people's land in Delta state. A sophisticated Yahoo Yahoo boy!

If not for Regina Daniels, who go know this Grandpa? #staged /#portable / Burna boy/ CCTV pic.twitter.com/YcjN4w8uFW — 🗽Frank Cruise🎙️🇳🇬 (@frank_uriah) June 21, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

