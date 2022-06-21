Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians drag Ned Nwoko, Babangida Aliyu over comments on Peter Obi’s 2023 ambition

Published

2 mins ago

on

On Buhari’s orders, Obi’s bank accounts have been frozen– PDP

A section of Nigerian Twitter expressed displeasure with a former Niger state Governor, Babangida Aliyu, following his comments about Labour Party presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi.

Aliyu made the comment during a live TV interview.

He said Obi was only popular among the youths on social media, and that he thinks Obi’s chances of winning the apex executive seat in 2023 were slim.

In his words, “Peter Obi is my good friend and a former member of my former Governors forum.

“A very excellent person. His candidature, in terms of the Presidency, – I think he will make some name now. But he may be able to make it only in 2027, 2031. But 2023? Too early.”

Obi’s supporters were quick to respond to the former governor, insisting that their support for the candidate would not diminish, and that they would hopeful till he emerged victorious in the coming election.

See how Nigerians reacted:

Ned Nwoko

In another trending event, popular Nigerian lawyer, politician and philanthropist, Prince Chinedu Munir Nwoko, has come under wild criticism from supporters of Peter Obi.

The business magnate irked Obi supporters when he said that the former Anambra governor would be well suited as Minister of Economy rather than becoming president.

Nwoko, husband to Nollywood actress, Regina Daniel, made the statement in an interview tracked by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday.

He explained that Obi would be hindered from claiming the presidency because his current party has no structure among other reasons.

He said: “Peter Obi is a good man and has impressed me. When he came to London he came alone. He’s a capitalist and a big-time player in the business world and conservative in the way he handles things.”

This statement did not go well with Obi’s supporters. But see how Nigerians reacted:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

