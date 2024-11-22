PDP crisis festers, as Ologbodiyan insists Damagum must step down as national chairman

Kola Ologbondiyan, former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has reiterated that the party’s crisis of confidence can be resolved by reverting to the succession arrangement outlined in Section 47 (6) of the PDP Constitution (2017 Amendment).

He made this statement during a meeting with PDP youths from the North Central zone in Abuja on Thursday.

Ologbondiyan emphasized that respecting the party’s Constitution is crucial to addressing the issues within the PDP and ultimately fixing Nigeria.

He added, “Anything outside of this demand will end up an exercise in futility.” He noted that leaders must prioritize the bigger picture and address the truth, stressing that the party is not owned by any individual, but by the people of Nigeria.

Ologbondiyan criticized Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Ilyasu Damagum and his supporters, stating that they are hurting Nigerians by not allowing the PDP to be fixed, which would consequently hinder Nigeria’s progress.

He emphasized that the National Executive Committee (NEC) decided to consider the North Central’s demand at its 98th meeting, but the proposed NEC has been postponed multiple times, showing disrespect to the party’s constitutional order.

Ologbondiyan urged party leaders not to let the November 28 NEC meeting be postponed again, warning that such actions would have negative consequences for the party and Nigeria.

He emphasized the importance of the North Central zone’s demand for the National Chairman position and encouraged stakeholders to ensure Damagum reverts to his elected position of Deputy National Chairman (North) to prevent further harm to the party.

