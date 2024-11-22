Arewa Forum asserts neutrality, suspends chairman, Osuman, over 2027 northern presidency comment

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has suspended its National Chairman, Mamman Mike Osuman, for making unauthorized statements regarding the 2027 presidency.

The suspension was announced on Thursday by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Bashir Dalhatu, and Secretary General, Murtala Aliyu, following a meeting of the ACF National Executive Council on Wednesday.

According to reports, Osuman was quoted as saying that the North will back a northern candidate for the presidency in 2027.

However, the ACF leadership has distanced itself from Osuman’s comments, stating that they were made without consulting or discussing with other leaders and members of the ACF.

“ACF rejects Mr. Mamman Mike Osuman’s statements in their entirety,” the statement read. “For this reason, the leadership of the ACF’s Board of Trustees (BOT) and that of its NEC has decided to place Mamman Mike Osuman on suspension with immediate effect.”

The ACF has also constituted a committee to investigate the infractions. The suspension is seen as a significant move by the ACF to maintain its neutrality and avoid being drawn into the politics of the 2027 presidency.

Osuman’s comments were reportedly made during the ACF National Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, where he expressed support for the position of the League of Northern Democrats, who vowed to bring out northern candidates to wrest power from President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The ACF’s decision to suspend Osuman has been seen as a bold move to assert its independence and neutrality in the face of growing political tensions ahead of the 2027 elections.

