Atiku’s aide blasts Senate for sacking CCT chairman while pampering INEC boss

Paul Ibe, the Media Adviser to former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has lampooned the Nigerian Senate over the sacking of former Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) for alleged gross misconduct, while ‘pampering and romancing’ the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu.

Ibe who made the remarks in a post he shared on his verified X handle @omonlakiki on Thursday, wondered why Yakubu is still the head of Nigeria’s electoral body as he has proven time and again that he is partisan.

In the post, Ibe admitted that though Umar might be one of the worst public officials in Nigeria, but argued that Yakubu holds a “gold medal” in corruption.

He questioned why it was so easy for the Senate to sack Umar on the grounds that any public official screened by the Upper Chamber could be removed by it, but argued that the Senate has been paying deaf ears to calls by many Nigerians for the sacking of the INEC Chairman.

“Yes, Danladi Umar, Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), is one of the worst public officials of our time,” he wrote.

“But the gold medal for gross partisanship by any public official actually belongs to the INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu.

“The question is, if it was that easy for the Nigerian Senate to sack Umar on account that any public official screened by the Upper House can be removed by it, why is it pussy footing in the sack of the INEC Chairman?”

