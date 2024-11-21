Bode George laments rot in PDP, urges unity ahead of 2027 election

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South, Bode George, on Thursday called for unity in the party ahead of the 2027 election.

The former military governor of Ondo State spoke at a press conference organised to mark his 79th birthday in Lagos.

He said Nigerians are looking up the PDP to rescue the country from the vicious grip of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

George, however, lamented that all is not well within the party because of selfish interests.

He charged the members to use the forthcoming national convention to rescue the party.

The PDP chieftain expressed regret that said some desperate individuals are undermining the party leadership’s efforts to foster a sense of belonging among members.

He said: “As a loyal party man who lives, thinks, talks, breathes, and defends the PDP, I have never left this party since it was formed, so today gives me a great opportunity to deliberate on the future of our party.

“Even as elders of the party are preparing to meet on November 28 in Abuja to chart the way forward, I owe it a duty to declare openly that all is not well with our party. In fact, our party is derailing.

“This is unfortunate because the crisis in our party has further complicated the present tragedy in the socio-economic indices of our dear nation.

“I am raising the alarm today that our party is at the precipice of a dangerous looming crisis if pending critical party issues are not urgently addressed.”

George alleged that some party members are already working with the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

“They have one leg in PDP and another leg in APC. Such chameleonic characters are the ones trying to dictate the direction of this party.

“In the name of everything that is dear to our great party, this pretension must be stopped immediately by patriotic members of this party.

“Since the first elective convention of our party in 1999, when PDP was handed over to some of us as national officers, we have never had it this bad.

“If the PDP must rescue Nigerians from the vicious grip of APC in 2027, this must be a major agenda during our NEC meeting in Abuja.

“Unless we are united, with equity, fairness, and justice being the pedestal for any political decision taken, this party will be heading to disaster in 2027.

“If we want to win the 2027 presidential election, we should not allow ourselves to be divided, and those with divisive tendencies should be told in clear language that ‘enough is enough’.

“We must change the narratives now so that we don’t embark on a suicide mission, a self-destructive journey for our party in 2027,” the former chairman of the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) stated.

