2027: Arewa Think Tank denies ACF to back any candidate, party against Tinubu

The Arewa Think Tank (ATT) has come out to say that the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) cannot speak on behalf of other political parties against President Tinubu.

According to the group, ACF is apolitical and a sociocultural organisation which members do not have a common political interest.

The ATT described as “fabricated lies” reports that ACF has dumped President Bola Tinubu and endorsed northern Presidential candidates for the 2027 elections.

In a statement on Thursday by the Convener of ATT, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, the group alleged that some media reports might have misquoted the position of the ACF following its NEC meeting last Wednesday.

“ACF is not a political organisation that can speak as an opposition party. ACF is apolitical and all its members belong to different political parties, including the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC). So the Forum cannot decide for political parties against President Tinubu,” said Yakubu.

“Some media reports that the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has announced its support for Northern presidential candidates in the 2027 general elections is nothing but an imaginative news story hanging on the heels of fake news,” he added.

