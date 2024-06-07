News
PSC appoints Yahaya Abubakar as DIG, promotes 122 police officers
The Police Service Commission ( PSC) has approved the appointment of Yahaya Abubakar as Deputy Inspector-General of Police.
Abubakar was the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 14 in Katsina until his new appointment.
He will replace the former Head of the Force Intelligence Bureau, Habu Sani, as the North-East representative in the police management team.
The PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja.
He said the commission also approved the promotion of 122 police officers to their next ranks.
According to Ani, 10 Commissioners of Police were promoted to the rank of AIG, 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) were elevated to CPs, 36 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) became DCPs and 61 Superintendents moved to the rank of ACP.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...