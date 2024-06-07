PSC appoints Yahaya Abubakar as DIG, promotes 122 police officers

The Police Service Commission ( PSC) has approved the appointment of Yahaya Abubakar as Deputy Inspector-General of Police.

Abubakar was the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 14 in Katsina until his new appointment.

He will replace the former Head of the Force Intelligence Bureau, Habu Sani, as the North-East representative in the police management team.

The PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the commission also approved the promotion of 122 police officers to their next ranks.

According to Ani, 10 Commissioners of Police were promoted to the rank of AIG, 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) were elevated to CPs, 36 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) became DCPs and 61 Superintendents moved to the rank of ACP.

