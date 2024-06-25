‘We’re in control’, PSC denies cancelling 2022 police constable recruitment exercise

The Police Service Commission (PSC), on Tuesday, denied claims that the 2022 police constable recruitment exercise had been scrapped.

This comes after the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) raised concerns about irregularities and alleged corruption in the selection process.

The PSC maintained that the recruitment process was conducted with due diligence and transparency. They emphasized that the selection criteria relied on results from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) computer-based testing (CBT).

The Commission also “disowned a statement circulating in social media alleging that it has succumbed to pressure and cancelled the final list of successful candidates”.

A statement signed by Ikechukwu Ani, PSC spokesman, said, “The Commission has not and will not cancel the final list of successful candidates from the recruitment exercise which was conducted in clear adherence to relevant guidelines and provisions of the law.

“The Commission is in control of the situation and has since restored the Recruitment portal with its original contents.

“Successful candidates are advised to ignore this deliberate antics of desperate groups bent on destroying the good work of the Commission in giving the nation a merit based and inclusive recruitment exercise.

“It notes that it will continue to ensure that Federal character, gender sensitivity and merit are the bedrock of its recruitment process.

“The Commission calls on this disgruntled element to desist further from undermining the recruitment exercise as anyone caught will be dealt with.

“The Commission restates that the portal is now fully functional and accessible. Candidates can now log in and access all its features without any disruptions. The Commission regrets the hitches and assures that it has fully secured the platform.”

The PSC refutes the NPF’s claims as a deflection tactic. The Joint Union of the Staff of the Police Service Commission has also come out in support of the PSC, insisting the exercise adhered to proper procedures.

However, the NPF maintains its stance. They allege that unqualified candidates were included in the final list and that the PSC portal was tampered with. The Inspector General of Police has consequently rejected the list of successful candidates submitted by the PSC.

The conflicting reports have caused confusion and disappointment among applicants. It remains unclear how the PSC and the NPF will resolve this disagreement. Whether the initial list will be revised or a new recruitment exercise will be conducted is yet to be determined.

