Dollar rate rises in black market, euro drops, pound stabilises

The black market recorded a decline in the value of the naira on Wednesday, as the Nigerian currency depreciated by -0.14%, Naira Rates, a parallel forex rate aggregator reported.

This implied that the price for one dollar appreciated by N1.1 kobo in the parallel market to N754.5 kobo, from the previous day’s N753.4 kobo.

However, the case was difference for the naira to pound exchange rate, as both currencies traded at similar rate reported on Tuesday, which is N951.3/£1.

The foreign exchange traders recorded a drop in the cost of the euro, which was sold at an average rate of N819.02/€1. This is N0.58 kobo reduction in price, considering the European currency was offered at N819.6/€1 the day before.

Meanwhile, the naira to dollar exchange rate in the official market is still unchanged after closing at N464.67/$1 on Wednesday.

READ ALSO:Black market operators increase dollar, euro, pound rates

Although the official foreign exchange rate aggregator, FMDQ Exchange reported that during trading, the rate went as high as N476/$1 and fell as low as N160/$1 before ending the session at the same rate as of Tuesday.

While the dollar rate remain stable, the value of the foreign exchange has been swinging upwards and downwards in the official channel.

It was gathered that investors and exporters traded $140.31 million forex before the official FX market closed on Wednesday.

The value of foreign exchange traded failed to surpass the $186.02 million foreign exchange traders transancted during trading the previous day.

Ripples Nigeria notes that this represents $45.71 million or 24.57% drop in the value of foreign exchange traded within the two days in review.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now