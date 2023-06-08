Naira Watch
Dollar rate rises in black market, euro drops, pound stabilises
The black market recorded a decline in the value of the naira on Wednesday, as the Nigerian currency depreciated by -0.14%, Naira Rates, a parallel forex rate aggregator reported.
This implied that the price for one dollar appreciated by N1.1 kobo in the parallel market to N754.5 kobo, from the previous day’s N753.4 kobo.
However, the case was difference for the naira to pound exchange rate, as both currencies traded at similar rate reported on Tuesday, which is N951.3/£1.
The foreign exchange traders recorded a drop in the cost of the euro, which was sold at an average rate of N819.02/€1. This is N0.58 kobo reduction in price, considering the European currency was offered at N819.6/€1 the day before.
Meanwhile, the naira to dollar exchange rate in the official market is still unchanged after closing at N464.67/$1 on Wednesday.
READ ALSO:Black market operators increase dollar, euro, pound rates
Although the official foreign exchange rate aggregator, FMDQ Exchange reported that during trading, the rate went as high as N476/$1 and fell as low as N160/$1 before ending the session at the same rate as of Tuesday.
While the dollar rate remain stable, the value of the foreign exchange has been swinging upwards and downwards in the official channel.
It was gathered that investors and exporters traded $140.31 million forex before the official FX market closed on Wednesday.
The value of foreign exchange traded failed to surpass the $186.02 million foreign exchange traders transancted during trading the previous day.
Ripples Nigeria notes that this represents $45.71 million or 24.57% drop in the value of foreign exchange traded within the two days in review.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...