Nigeria to host Africa Internet Governance Forum. 2 other stories and a trivia

Nigeria to Host Africa Internet Governance Forum

Nigeria is set to host the Africa Internet Governance Forum (AfIGF) from September 18 to 21 in Abuja.

This forum precedes the 18th United Nations Internet Governance Forum (IGF), scheduled to be held in Japan, with the theme “The Internet we want – empowering all people.”

The African Internet Governance Forum is dedicated to fostering open and inclusive dialogue on Internet governance issues that impact Africa.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is hosting AfIGF on behalf of the government, with the theme “Transforming Africa’s Digital Landscape: Empowering Inclusion, Security, and Innovation.”

The forum serves as a platform for meaningful dialogue and collaboration on Internet governance among various sectors and regional initiatives, aiming to advance digital connectivity, address Internet governance challenges, and empower Africa through digital transformation.

The event will commence with the African Youth Internet Governance Forum from September 13-18, 2023, followed by the Parliamentarian Symposium on September 18-19.

These events will provide opportunities for consultation, networking, and understanding the roles of legislatures in Internet governance.

Next month, Africans will participate in the UN IGF, focusing on eight sub-themes covering various Internet-related issues, including AI and emerging technologies, cyber security, data governance, digital divides, global digital governance, human rights, and sustainability.

Egyptian AI startup Widebot secures funding to expand venture

Widebot, an Egyptian startup specializing in chatbot technology, has achieved a significant milestone by closing a substantial investment round.

The investment drive was led by Egypt’s Disruptech Fund, with the aim of channeling investments into emerging fintech ventures across the Arabian Gulf, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Widebot’s co-founder and CEO, Mohamed Nabil, expressed his enthusiasm for the robust response from investors, hinting at another funding round scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2024.

This upcoming round is expected to attract both regional and Egyptian investors.

Widebot’s considerable presence spans multiple regional markets, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, in addition to partnerships in Oman, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Tunisia, Morocco, and Libya.

The company is poised to achieve sales exceeding $4 million by the end of this year, marking a significant increase from the $2 million achieved in 2022.

Their ambitious target is to reach sales of approximately $10 million by the close of 2024.

Widebot boasts an impressive track record, having served more than 35,000 companies and facilitated over 1.2 billion messages, connecting with more than 80 million users.

The startup’s achievements include being selected to join the Dubai Future Foundation’s business accelerator initiative program, outshining over 600 companies from around the world.

Barakah raises $1.5M seed round for food waste solution

Barakah, an innovative online marketplace revolutionizing how food retailers manage surplus products, has completed its seed funding round, raising a $1.5 million investment.

Barakah has been at the forefront of disrupting how restaurants, bakeries, and groceries monetize their surplus inventory, saving over 100,000 meals from going to waste in just 10 months.

The funding round, led by Hambro Perks Oryx Fund, saw participation from other prominent investors, including 500 Global, +VC, KAUST Innovation Ventures, Annex Investments, and strategic angel investors.

Their commitment underlines Barakah’s unique value proposition, bridging the gap between sustainability and profitability for food retailers while providing consumers with affordable, quality meals and products.

Barakah’s goal is to reshape perceptions around surplus food, creating a platform where excess inventory transforms into a viable business opportunity.

The funds will enable Barakah to strategically expand into other major cities in Saudi Arabia, further enhancing its offerings in existing markets and emphasizing its commitment to partners and customers.

Barakah collaborates with a broad range of food retailers, from bakeries to restaurants and grocers, offering an avenue where surplus inventory becomes an opportunity.

The platform allows businesses to tap into additional revenue streams, optimize inventory, and connect with a broader consumer base eager for quality and value.

Merchants also benefit from a cutting-edge dashboard that offers invaluable business insights and showcases their contribution to sustainability.

Trivia answer: Web Browser

A cookie is a small amount of data generated by a website and saved by your web browser. Its purpose is to remember information about you, similar to a preference file created by a software application.

While cookies serve many functions, their most common purpose is to store login information for a specific site. Some sites will save both your username and password in a cookie, while others will only save your username. Whenever you check a box that says, “Remember me on this computer,” the website will generate a login cookie once you successfully log in.

