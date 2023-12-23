OPINION: Nyerere and contradiction called politics in Nigeria

Each passing day brings to mind the fact that it is not politics, but politicians who ply the trade with neither ideologies nor people-interest reputation, are the real problem of Nigeria as a country. There are equally reasons to believe that despite its inability to promote social justice, facilitate social mobility or engineer coordinated development in Nigeria, democracy remains one of the best globally recognized form of government.

Supporting the above assertion on politics is a recent news report that the Catholic Church in Tanzania is seeking information that could advance the cause of sainthood of the founding father and president of the nation, ‘Mwalimu’ Julius Kambarage Nyerere, a catholic born in 1922 in Butiama, Tanganyika (now Tanzania) to a Zanaki chief. Nyerere taught in several Catholic schools before joining politics. He was the first prime Minister of independent Tanganyika in 1961 and later became the first president of the new state of Tanzania in 1964.

If made a saint, Julius Kambarage Nyerere of Tanzania may be the first Pan-Africanist, president and politician to be beatified and canonized.

For the purpose of clarity, this piece is not out to romanticize the past, but to amplify attributes demonstrated by late Nyerere as a politician and juxtapose same with the current personal aggrandizement, corrupt enrichments and other inglorious acts happening in Nigeria and other African countries in the name of politics.

Comparatively, from the series of commentaries about Nyerere style of politics which of course is a direct opposite with what presently pervades the political geography called Nigeria, it is obvious that we have lost the golden age when integrity reigned supreme in politics and experienced an unwelcomed departure from politics of public good.

Let’s cast a glance at some of the Nyerere related commentaries.

First, a communique recently released by the church which was signed by Most Rev Jude Thadaeus Ruwa’ichi, OFMCap, the archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Dar es Salaam, described Nyerere as a Servant of God, a committed Catholic, family man statesman and gentleman par excellence for his contribution to democracy, respect for human rights and peace in Tanzania and a Pan-Africanist. It, therefore, called on the faithfuls in Tanzania to present information, including all writings and testimonies regarding the Servant of God Julius Nyerere.

Aside from the church inviting all the faithful to communicate or send to the Tribunal of the Archdiocese of Dar es Salaam, any information regarding the life and heroic virtues of the Servant of God as a Catholic lay faithful and father of a family for his reputation for holiness and intercessory power, the former President was particularly praised by his people for being the major force behind the formation of the Organization of African Unity (OAU; now the African Union) alongside 32 other African Heads of State and Government before his death in 1999 aged 77.

Even critics who raised issues on some of his miscalculations as human, more than anything else, admitted that he led a life of integrity and simplicity, shunning the selfishness that marred much of local and global politics.

That is not the only positive comment.

According to the Pontifical Gregorian University, “Nyerere is a model of political holiness that is desired in the Church today, he fought for human-centred development, democratized education and health care, and maintained a deep respect for human rights and peace in a dangerous and unstable part of the world. Nyerere’s practical wisdom and prophetic witness offers a liberating critique and creativity not only to African church and society but also way beyond,” said the university on his saintliness.

Undoubtedly, many may view it as too easy and of course too partisan for the piece to simply blame present day politicians in Nigeria and Africa of not living to the people’s expectation. But at the same time, it raises the question as to how many of our present day politicians can be spoken so well about by his family, his church community or people? How many of them can boast of clean hands in the public offices they have recently held or are still holding? What level of transparency in their day to day management of public interest responsibilities? How many of our current crop of politicians or public office holders actively meditate on the sufferings of Nigerians or engage in cooperation, and vigorously pursue more socially relevant policies to end the sufferings of the masses?

Looking at what happened in the recently held general election in the country, will anyone disagree any more that neither politics nor democracy is our problem in Nigeria, but the political gladiators who have made the consent of the governed a commodity to be purchased by highest bidder? If Nyerere had acted like the present day politicians in Nigeria, would the church today, be contemplating having him canonized?

While the above questions will assist lead politicians in Nigeria to repentance, this piece believed and still believes that if ‘rule’ is carefully observed, one will discover that Lee Kuen Yew, the pioneer Prime Minister of Singapore, provided answer as to why bad governance thrives in Nigeria as well as explained why it will be difficult if not impossible for saints to be found in Nigeria’s political space.

In his masterpiece ‘From Third World To First World’, he noted as follows; “My experience of developments in public leadership has led me to conclude that we need good people to have good government. However good the system of government maybe, bad leaders will bring harm to their people. On the other hand, I have seen several societies well governed in spite of a poor system of government, because good, strong leaders were in charge. I have also seen so many of the over eighty constitutions drafted by Britain and France for their former colonies come to grief. Not because of flaws in the constitutions, but simply because the preconditions for a democratic system of government did not exist”, he concluded.

As the author of this piece, it is my hope and prayer that our politicians draw useful lessons from Nyerere’s lifestyle as well as learn good lessons from the words of Lee Kuen Yew.

By; Jerome-Mario Utomi

Utomi is the Programme Cordinator (Media and Public Policy), Social and Economic Justice Advocacy (SEJA), Lagos

