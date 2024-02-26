Truecaller introduces call recording and transcription services. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Truecaller introduces call recording and transcription services

Truecaller, the caller identity company, has rolled out its call recording and transcription services for paid users in India, marking its largest market after its debut in the U.S. in June 2023.

The Managing Director and Chief Product Officer, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, confirmed this development in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday February 26, 2024.

This new feature empowers users to record both incoming and outgoing calls directly within the Truecaller app, streamlining the process of capturing and organizing significant conversations.

Available to premium subscribers on Android and iOS platforms, the service offers transcription in English and Hindi.

Speaking on the development, Rishit Jhunjhunwala stated that “We continually strive to introduce cutting-edge solutions that enhance communication.

“With the introduction of our AI-enabled Call Recording solution, highly requested by our 266 million active users in India, we aim to provide greater control and flexibility in managing conversations, catering to both personal and professional needs.”

Trivia: Gaining unauthorized access to a system is also called what?

A. Chopping

B. Slicing

C. Scraping

D. Hacking

See Answer below

2. EU commences inquiry into TikTok’s child safety measures

The European Union (EU) has launched a formal investigation into TikTok, scrutinizing the social media platform’s efforts to safeguard minors’ interests, as mandated by the Digital Services Act.

This statement is confirmed by the European Commission in a press release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday February 26, 2024.

The probe aims to assess whether the platform’s functionalities, procedures, and policies comply with regulations, particularly focusing on minimizing risks of user addiction and upholding privacy and safety standards for underage users.

Additionally, the investigation will delve into TikTok’s transparency regarding displayed advertisements and its provision of data access to researchers.

Responding to these concerns, a TikTok spokesperson in a media statement assured the public of the company’s commitment to implementing protective features for teenagers and preventing individuals under 13 from accessing the platform.

According to reports gathered by Ripples Nigeria, The Digital Services Act, enacted in August, imposes obligations on social media companies operating in the EU, aiming to enhance protective measures for online rights.

3. UAE startup, Dunes Financial, acquires Be Mobile Africa’s tech assets

UAE-based Dunes Financial has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to acquire a “substantial portion” of Canada-based Be Mobile Africa.

The co-founder and CEO of Be Money Africa, Dr Cédric Jeannot, confirmed this acquisition in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday February 26, 2024

The deal, to be completed by the end of Q2 2024 for an undisclosed sum, marked Dunes’ first public move since its exit from stealth mode, as the firm readied to unveil its new platform combining cryptocurrency and traditional banking services.

Prior to the acquisition, Be Mobile Africa was an all-in-one money app leveraging AI and blockchain tech to deliver financial services to the African market, offering features such as instant international money transfers, payments, and multi-currency accounts.

“The acquisition aligned with our vision of creating a bridge between crypto and fiat, opening up new possibilities for regulated entities and individuals,” explained a Dunes spokesperson.

Dr Cédric stated that the firm’s “sale of non-financial assets injected vital financial resources into Be Mobile Africa”.

“These resources were used to double down on key African markets, in line with the company’s mission of banking the unbanked and underbanked in Africa.”

Trivia Answer: Hacking

The word hack has two primary computer-related definitions. It often means breaking into a computer system to gain unauthorized access to its data. It may also refer to an inelegant but clever solution to a computing problem in a program’s source code.

