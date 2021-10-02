Wike advocates improved healthcare in Nigeria

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, called for improved healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

Wike, who made the call while inspecting the ongoing construction work at the Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostic and Treatment Centre and other health facilities in Port Harcourt, stressed that it was the primary responsibility of the government to provide adequate healthcare for the citizens.

The governor said: “How many people can afford overseas trips? We have all it takes to improve on our health sector, to provide the necessary facilities. We have our doctors and all we need to do is training and retraining them.

“Look at the Government House Hospital in Port Harcourt, look at how people troop in there because the basic facilities are there and the doctors are willing and committed to work because of the environment they have found themselves.

“If you give our people the required environment and give them the facilities, the tools to work, there is no need for us travelling to overseas. When people come to the Government House Clinic, they look at the facilities and say is it not what we see overseas? So, we can replicate it here in Nigeria.

“So, my own motivation is that if I have the opportunity to travel overseas, what about others who do not have the opportunity to travel overseas? Must they die simply because they don’t have the opportunity? It is the obligation of the government to make sure that our citizens are given the best in terms of protecting their lives. It is the responsibility of the government to protect lives.

“So, for me, it is our responsibility and so, we must do everything we can to see that we save the lives of our people by making sure that our healthcare delivery system is working and the doctors are also given the best for them to work.”

