Naira Watch
Dollar sells for N742/$1 at official market, black market customers charged more
The naira to dollar rate closed trading activities at N742.31/$1 on Wednesday in the investors’ and exporters’ window of the official market.
In a foreign exchange report by FMDQ Exchange, an official market forex aggregator, it was disclosed that the dollar rate fell below Tuesday’s N768.44/$1 rate.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the price of the United States Dollar (USD) dropped by N26.13 kobo, as the value of the naira increased by 3.4 per cent.
This was after foreign exchange traders traded the naira for the dollar at N820/$1, which was the day’s highest rate, and N600/$1, the least rate for the day.
FMDQ Exchange reported a marginal increase in the foreign exchange transactions for the day, as $89.37 million forex was traded before activities ended.
READ ALSO:Dollar rate drops at official market, USD, euro rise in black market
The authorised dealers and their clients raised the value of transactions by $15.51 million, compared to the $73.86 million transacted the day before.
Meanwhile, the average dollar rate in the Bureau De Change window of the black market was N772/$1, according to the Naira Rates, a parallel channel aggregator.
It was reported that the naira to dollar rate on Wednesday inched higher by N2.4 kobo or 0.3 per cent, from the N769.6/$1 rate disclosed the previous day.
The pound joined the USD on the upward swing in the parallel market, as the British currency jumped from N992.5/£1 to N996.8/£1, indicating the naira dropped in value by 0.43 per cent.
In the same vein, the price of the euro increased marginally by N1.6 kobo, as persons or businesses bought the European currency at an average rate of N854.1/€1, surpassing the N852.5/€1 the euro was sold the preceding day.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...