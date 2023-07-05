BDC operators drop dollar rate to N769, official window rate rises

The average black market dollar rate was N769.6/$1 on Tuesday, as the Bureau De Change (BDC) operators reduced their asking price.

They dropped the price of the United States Dollar (USD) slightly by N0.6 kobo, from the previous day’s N770.2/$1 rate, according to the Naira Rates, a parallel market aggregator.

However, the British pound rate was raised in the Bureau De Change window to N992.5/£1. The day before, the pound was sold at N991.5/£1.

Similarly, the European currency, euro, appreciated in value against the naira, as both currencies exchanged at N852.5//€1, up from N851.3/€1.

Meanwhile, in the investors’ and exporters’ window of the official market, the naira to dollar rate ended trading at N768.44/$1.

READ ALSO:Naira to dollar exchange rate trade as high as N841/$1

Recall that the naira was exchanged at N741.50/$1 rate on Monday, indicating it cost buyers N26.94 kobo more to purchase the USD a day after.

However, before the naira to dollar rate closed at N768.44/$1, the USD and the Nigerian currency exchanged as high as N820/$1 and as low as N700/$1 in intra-day trading.

With the hike in the price of the dollar, the value of foreign exchange transacted fell further on Tuesday to $73.86 million, the FMDQ Exchange disclosed.

During trading the previous day, the foreign exchange traders transacted $88.68 million in the investors’ and exporters’ window. This is $14.82 million or 16.7 per cent decline in transaction.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now