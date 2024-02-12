Elon Musk’s X teams up with WWE for weekly series. 2 other stories and a trivi

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Elon Musk’s X teams up with WWE for weekly series

Elon Musk’s social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), is joining forces with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) to produce a new weekly series.

The development was confirmed in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday February 12, 2024, and is expected to form a key part of X’s strategy to diversify into specialized video content.

Named “WWE Speed,” the series is scheduled to premiere in the upcoming spring season in the United States.

Since Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform in October 2022, X has actively pursued expansion into the video industry including notable shows featuring former CNN anchor Don Lemon, sports radio analyst Jim Rome, and former US Representative Tulsi Gabbard.

The announcement of the WWE partnership precedes the Super Bowl, which promises a significant advertising opportunity for the platform.

Trivia: PaaS stands for ____ as a service?

A. Platform

B. Pipeline

C. Portability

D. Protection

Find answer below

2. Unlearn.AI secures $50M in Series C funding

US-based artificial intelligence firm, Unlearn.AI, has secured $50 million in Series C funding, with Altimeter Capital leading the investment round.

Other investors include Radical Ventures, Wittington Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Epic Ventures, and Necessary Venture Capital.

The founder and CEO, Charles Fisher, confirmed this in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday February 12, 2024.

The funding, according to the startup, is expected to advance Unlearn’s mission of transforming medicine through the application of artificial intelligence.

The round is also expected to facilitate the expansion of Unlearn’s team and diversify its capabilities, enabling forays into additional therapeutic domains to augment awareness and value proposition.

Founded in 2017, Unlearn has been at the forefront of pioneering innovative AI solutions tailored for clinical trials.

Commenting on the significance of this funding, Charles underscored the substantial investments made by pharmaceutical companies in clinical research while highlighting the prevailing caution towards transformative technologies.

3. Al Bustan Nurseries invests in Nabataty to secure 10% equity stake

Al Bustan Nurseries, a tech-enabled company specializing in seasonal flower plants, vegetable seedlings, indoor plants, indoor and outdoor ponds, and garden supplies, has acquired a 10% equity stake in Nabataty.

The investment by Al Bustan Nurseries confirmed in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday February 12th, 2024 signals a deliberate move towards bolstering its presence in both indoor and outdoor ornamental plant markets.

Nabataty, established in 2018, claims to specialize in the sale of ornamental and indoor plants, alongside offering gifting solutions, intends to utilize the funding infusion to extend its services across diverse regions and sectors.

This acquisition underscores the growing trend of utilizing technology to directly engage with end-users.

Trivia Answer: PaaS Stands for “Platform as a Service.”

PaaS is a type of cloud computing that provides a remote computing and development platform as an on-demand service. PaaS providers supply remote hardware infrastructure (servers, data storage, virtual machines, and network connections) and a software platform (an operating system, development tools, and database software). It allows businesses to build and run software on remote servers without running their own data center, server hardware, or software platform.

