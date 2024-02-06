The Digital Hotelier secures $1M seed round. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. The Digital Hotelier secures $1M seed round

A travel technology company based in the United Arab Emirates, The Digital Hotelier (TDH), has closed a $1 million Seed round from Plug and Play, a Silicon Valley-based VC firm, Bahrain’s Hope Funds, and a consortium of angel investors.

The startup CEO, Qutaiba Alali, confirmed the investment in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

Established by Ali Fouad and Qutaiba Alali in 2022, TDH claims to operate as a comprehensive platform facilitating guest experiences by enabling booking and payment for various hotel services.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the startup’s line of services include room service, spa treatments, dining, and entertainment.

The injection of capital is expected to advance TDH’s ongoing product development and support its expansion efforts into new markets.

The development comes on the heels of recently securing a $200,000 investment from Plug and Play and Hope Ventures, during its participation in the Beban TV programme.

2. LemFi resumes operations in Ghana after 2-month ban

After a temporary suspension imposed in November 2023, LemFi’s subsidiary, RightCard Payment Services Limited, has received approval from the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to recommence its remittance services in Ghana.

LemFi’s Country Manager, Precious Ama Kwartemaa Oduro, confirmed the development in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday, February 6th, 2024.

Previously, the Bank of Ghana had suspended RightCard, alongside other international money transfer companies such as Wise, Zeepay, and LemFi, as part of its enforcement of the Payment Systems and Services Act, 2019 (Act 987), regulating payment services in Ghana.

The central bank cited LemFi and the other companies for operating without the necessary license or authorization to function as electronic money issuers or payment service providers in Ghana.

With RightCard now authorized to provide remittance services, Payment Services can resume its operations in Ghana through approved payment companies like BigPay and ExpressPay, adhering to Bank of Ghana regulations.

Established in 2020, LemFi offers remittance services to Africans abroad, enabling users to hold, send, and receive money in multiple currencies, including those of their host and home countries.

3. Zambia unveils plans for 60 4G Mobile Towers

Zambia’s Minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati, has revealed plans to construct 60 4G mobile towers aimed at improving internet accessibility in rural areas.

The government official revealed this during the inauguration of a 4G network tower installed by MTN Zambia in the Mushindamo district.

The initiative, set to roll out in the North Western Province, encompasses the establishment of new towers as well as upgrades to existing infrastructure.

Minister Mutati emphasized the significance of public-private partnerships, noting MTN Zambia’s commitment to upgrading 50 towers from 2G and 3G to 4G, aligning with Zambia’s digital advancement objectives.

This endeavor follows the government’s recent pledge to establish digital hubs providing free internet access to citizens, demonstrating a concerted effort to bridge the digital divide.

Trivia Answer: Fork

In software development, a fork is a new application developed from an existing one. When an application is “forked,” it creates a new, separate program, rather than a new development branch. Open-source project forks are more common than proprietary software forks, but both are possible.

