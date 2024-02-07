Tech
Saudi’s Rize closes $2.9M in seed round. 2 other stories and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.
1. Saudi’s Rize closes $2.9M in Seed Round
Saudi-based proptech firm, Rize, has announced closing a $2.9 million seed round from investors including Seedra Ventures, Hala Ventures, JOA Capital, RZM Investments, Bonat Investments, Nama Ventures, and a consortium of angel investors.
The Co-Founder and CTO, Mohammed Alfraihi, confirmed this raise in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday February 7, 2024.
Founded in 2021 by Ibrahim Balilah and Mohammed AlFraihi, Rize operates on a rent-now-pay-later model, offering tenants flexible monthly installment options for rent payments.
The startup plans to utilize the investment to expand its presence across Saudi Arabia.
The funding follows Rize’s debt financing announcement aimed at bolstering its investments in the real estate sector.
Speaking on the development, Mohammed said: “Our latest funding underscores our dedication to simplifying property transactions and enhancing rental processes for tenants.
“Additionally, we are excited to align with the Kingdom’s efforts to enhance and regulate the real estate market, leveraging our technology-driven solutions to contribute to this period of transformation.”
Trivia: What is another name for a location with lots of Internet servers?
A. Access point
B. Broadband station
C. Comm block
D. Data center
See Answer below
2. Nigerian Minister Bosun Tijani joins ITU’s digital innovation board
Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, has secured a position on the Digital Innovation Board of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Alliance for Digital Development, overseen by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), joining 17 other distinguished members in this role.
The ITU-established alliance aims to bridge the global digital innovation divide and support ITU members in achieving a fair digital future.
Each board member has been selected for their proven track record in innovation and will provide strategic guidance, expertise, and advocacy to advance the alliance’s goals and vision.
The creation of the Digital Innovation Board is part of the alliance’s efforts to foster local catalysts and promote innovation and entrepreneurship in digital development, ultimately working towards a more inclusive and equitable digital landscape worldwide.
3. Nigerian-owned Klas secures $1M to expand venture
Nigerian educational technology platform, Klas, has secured a $1 million in pre-seed funding in a round led by Ingressive Capital, with participation from Techstars, HoaQ Capital, and several angel investors.
Confirmation of this investment came from Sunil Sharma, Managing Director of Techstars Toronto, in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday, February 7th, 2024.
Founded in 2022 by Nathan Nwachuku and Lekan Adejumo, Klas is a platform enabling users to create and monetize ebooks, courses, and live classes.
With a suite of features encompassing class scheduling, payment processing, community engagement, analytics, and video conferencing, Klas caters to diverse subjects including coding, design, finance, art, and languages.
Speaking on the development, Nwachuku said: “We don’t use Zoom or Google Meet; we actually built our tool called KlasLife, which doesn’t even use any video API. This was built from scratch and with a very unique video architecture.”
With a free plan supplemented by a 5% transaction fee, Klas aims to facilitate the establishment of up to 100,000 online schools worldwide by 2027.
Sunil expressed satisfaction in supporting Klas from its inception, praising the capabilities of its co-founders. He further underlined his confidence in the platform by making a follow-on investment.
Trivia Answer: Data Center
A data center is a central location for storing and processing data. It may include anywhere from a few computers to several thousand. Most data centers contain servers, such as web, mail, and file servers. However, some are designed specifically for data storage and others for cluster computing.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...