EU proposes same charger for iPhone, others

The European Union has proposed the adoption of a single-type charger for mobile phones as it seeks to solve the challenge of having multiple chargers on sales shelves on the continent.

The Executive Vice-President for a Europe fit for the Digital Age, Margrethe Vestager, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday, said phone manufacturers had earlier been tasked to come up with a solution on the matter.

She said the EU moved to address the problem because manufacturers were taking too long to yield to its request.

Vestager said: “We gave industry plenty of time to come up with their own solutions, now time is ripe for legislative action for a common charger. This is an important win for our consumers and environment and in line with our green and digital ambitions.”

The proposal puts forward USB-C, popularly called Type-C as the expected standard across devices to include tablets, cameras, headphones, portable speakers, and handheld videogame consoles.

Should the move sail through, the development will significantly impact the electronics device industry and force manufacturers to redesign their charges to meet the new standard proposed by the EU.

